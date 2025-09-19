It's 2025 – why are some free Wi-Fi services still so risky?

“Excuse me. What’s the Wi-Fi password?”

Alongside “can I pay by card?” and “where’s the bathroom?”, this question is asked millions of times every day by customers at cafes and restaurants around the world. I’m one of them, often logging on to public Wi-Fi or a business’s internet connection for some idle browsing or to save on data.

Free Wi-Fi seems to be something that everyone likes, and yet it’s remarkable that in 2025 it remains one of the riskiest internet services out there. The issue is something of a conundrum because most people are well aware that they can fall victim to online fraud and hackers. We come up with convoluted passwords, shield our PINs as if they were nuclear codes and spend good money to protect our data and devices. According to Gartner, a tech business advisory firm, worldwide spending on cybersecurity products and services will soar to $213 billion this year, up from $193 billion in 2024.

But millions of people, me included, continue to log on to unsecured Wi-Fi. The consequences can be severe; according to cybersecurity firm McAfee, a quarter of travellers are hacked while using public Wi-Fi abroad and 40 per cent of people have had their information compromised while using a public Wi-Fi network. Even in the UAE, where high levels of internet use are to be expected of a youthful, tech-savvy society, last month the country’s Cyber Security Council revealed that there had been more than 12,000 recorded breaches of Wi-Fi networks since the beginning of the year.

Man-in-the-middle attacks, “evil twins”, packet sniffing – even the names of the different types of hacks that can happen over unsecured Wi-Fi sound ominous. So why do we keep logging on? Convenience, it seems, trumps safety concerns. Speaking recently to The National, Ivan Milenkovic, a vice president at the California-based IT security firm Qualys, said that it is Wi-Fi routers’ very openness that makes them insecure, adding that many of the networks found in airports and malls do not encrypt the data they carry.

There are plenty of reasons for this. Older Wi-Fi hardware can be costly to replace and an unaffordable expense for smaller businesses. Many providers may also assume that users know how to protect themselves online. In addition, more and more devices and digital gadgets connect automatically to the nearest Wi-Fi network, giving hackers extra opportunities to steal data or users’ login details.

Studies show that many of the people who frequently use free Wi-Fi are not those who can take the financial hit of an unlucky attack. US data has shown that many lower-income people or the retired rely on the Wi-Fi networks found in public libraries, for example. Similarly, figures released last year by DataReportal found that despite 195 per cent SIM penetration in the UAE, many lower-to-mid income residents without large mobile data plans relied on Wi-Fi in public venues. Teenagers, a vulnerable group, are also more likely to log on through the Wi-Fi networks found in malls.

There is no magic wand to update and secure millions of Wi-Fi networks overnight. However, there are steps that providers and users can take to mitigate the risks but more importantly, put Wi-Fi security back into the heart of the conversation.

Although some providers may not be able to spend money on the latest hardware, reminding customers on the login page that they need to be aware of their digital security while using the free service would be helpful, advising users to avoid logging on to their banking services for example. Providers can also make it clear what level of security is provided, allowing customers to make an informed choice. In addition, instead of having one, unchanging password for the whole network, issuing one-time access codes through text message – or even on receipts – can make connections more robust.

But it is the bigger providers who can do more because they have the resources to invest in encrypted networks that run on the latest hardware. Major hotels, airports and malls are also the kinds of businesses susceptible to consumer pressure. If users get in the habit of reviewing the security of the Wi-Fi on offer when they share their experience on sites such as TripAdvisor or Google Maps, it may send the message that decent Wi-Fi security should be an essential service not an optional extra.

It may be the case that technology will, eventually, address at least some of these issues. Satellite links, for example, could improve encryption by routing traffic away from local internet service providers, providing a direct connection to the Web that cuts out so-called man-in-the-middle hackers. Satellites could also provide safer Wi-Fi to rural or underdeveloped areas where the only connections are often unsecured. But this is an expensive solution and can’t change user behaviour, especially if customers carelessly insist on visiting risky websites or sharing sensitive information online.

Overall, when it comes to free Wi-Fi, businesses and customers alike need to adjust their expectations and try to perfect the balance between security and convenience. Next time I’m in the coffee shop, I’ll probably think twice about using the Wi-Fi … less screen time is no bad thing.

