The Arab and Muslim world must respond to Israel’s treacherous actions

I wish that the Arab League and Islamic Conference meetings on Monday in Doha will issue declarations that will be not only condemnatory but will also mention specific actions that punish Israel for its heinous and genocidal actions in Gaza and also for its deliberately treacherous attack on Qatar.

Economic and diplomatic sanctions should be declared against Israel. And they must remind the US of its responsibility in allowing Israel to continue its foolishness. The credibility of the US is at a crossroads in the Arab and Muslim worlds.

How can US leaders not see that their credibility is at stake because of their unjust support for Israel?

It is indicative of the bankrupt efforts of Israel’s diehard defenders to claim that recognition of a Palestinian state is a reward to Hamas. They deliberately ignore that it is the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who allowed Hamas to acquire the funds that enabled Hamas to build the tunnels and buy the weapons that they used on October 7, 2023.

It is Israel’s brutal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank that is rewarding Hamas

They do not recognise that the history of resistance movements worldwide shows that the resistance to oppression and colonial occupation enhances the resistors.

When American revolutionaries launched their resistance to British rule, they initially did not have all out support from their fellow Americans. The vicious efforts of the British troops to quell the revolt increased the popularity of Washington’s forces.

All resistance to colonial rule in Africa, Latin America and Asia have followed the same pattern. It is Israel’s brutal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank that is rewarding Hamas.

US First Lady Melania Trump’s letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin reminding him of the children of Ukraine while laudatory is disingenuous as it was not accompanied by a letter to the people of Israel reminding them of the children of Palestine.

Millions of thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the people of the world who continue to show and express vocal support for the people of Palestine; in musical concerts, football stadiums, in front of Parliament buildings, in restaurants where political leaders are eating, in shouting slogans that support Palestinian independence.

Supporting just causes cannot be selective. International law should be universally applied, not according to selfish considerations or political expedience.

