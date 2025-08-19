After meeting Putin and Zelenskyy, Trump has positioned the US as the peace broker in Ukraine

In the fast-paced swirl of meetings in Washington on Monday, US President Donald Trump assembled what appear to be the building blocks of a peace process in Eastern Europe.

No one proclaimed that a moment of triumph was at hand, but taking steps towards ending the war in Ukraine is the focus of the US leader as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the European leaders gathered in the White House.

First, it is very clear how important the role of diplomacy to release the prisoners of war captured by both sides will now be in delivering an end to the conflict. This is where the Russians and Ukrainians have already been able to transcend differences for several years and share a consensus that soldiers on both sides must be brought home with the help of foreign partners such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

For Mr Trump, the orchestration of the past week has played to his skill set. The summit in Alaska with Mr Putin opened a new stage of negotiations. Those talks were set against an important visual backdrop. A red carpet was laid out at the Alaskan air base for the Russian President, but so too did a B-2 bomber fly past and F-22 stealth jets accompanied the Russian presidential plane to land.

On Monday, the US Marine Corps guard of honour was on hand as the European leaders arrived first.

Mr Zelenskyy addressed the Trump administration’s criticism of his attire during a meeting in February by arriving in a sharply cut French-style military jacket. As his tailor Viktor Anisimov said, it should not be about the clothes but who is with Ukraine as a country. Nonetheless, Mr Trump said Mr Zelenskyy looked fabulous – to widespread diplomatic relief after the Ukrainian leader was thrown out of the White House during that meeting.

Inside the building, there was then a meeting involving the Ukrainian President, an East Room meeting with the other European leaders and aides, a break-off for a 40-minute call with Mr Putin and a subsequent session with just the leaders. A letter from Mr Zelenskyy’s wife to First Lady Melania Trump was passed on, highlighting the plight of Ukrainian children taken from the war zone.

What came out of the day was a direction of travel for this initiative that can best be sequenced as bilat, trilat and quadrilateral. Mr Trump said Mr Putin was willing to meet Mr Zelenskyy in a bilateral, and he said this should happen before the end of August. The US leader said he would join the pair after that discussion at a venue yet to be determined. French President Emmanuel Macron then added another level to the process where the Europeans would gain a seat at the table.

A social media post from Mr Zelenskyy summarised what unlocked the prospect of a peace process moving forward on this basis. “We discussed security guarantees,” he said. “This is a key issue, a starting point towards ending the war. We appreciate the important signal from the United States regarding its readiness to support and be part of these guarantees.

Left to right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer; Finnish President Alexander Stubb; Mr Zelenskyy; Mr Trump; French President Emmanuel Macron; Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni; German Chancellor Friedrich Merz; and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte pose for a 'family photo' in the White House. PA Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office. AFP Mr Trump leads Mr Zelenskyy and other invited European leaders through the Cross Hall of the White House. PA Mr Trump leads European leaders for a ‘family photo’ in the Cross Hall of the White House. EPA The leaders gather in the White House for a multilateral meeting in the East Room. PA Police officers stand guard as people demonstrate in support of Ukraine in Washington. Reuters Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Trump during the Oval Office meeting. AFP Mr Zelenskyy is greeted by Mr Trump on arrival at the White House. AFP Members of a US Colour Guard carry US and Ukrainian flags outside the White House. Bloomberg Mr Zelenskyy meets European leaders at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington. EPA French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the White House. AFP British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives. AP Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is greeted by the US Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley on arrival at the White House. AFP Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives at the White House. AFP

“A lot of attention today was given to the return of our children, to the release of prisoners of war and civilians held by Russia. We agreed to work on this. The US President also supported a meeting at the level of leaders. Such a meeting is necessary to resolve sensitive issues.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told broadcasters that he had seen “real breakthrough” in Mr Trump’s thinking on an “Article 5-like guarantee” for Kyiv. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte told Fox News that details of the US guarantee supporting a coalition of the willing from Europe would be worked out in parallel. A British official briefed the press that the US was “back in the fold”.

There is little doubt that Mr Trump has positioned the US as the broker in the process. At one point, Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Trump were photographed against a map showing Russian-held territory and Ukraine’s shaded fortified section of Donetsk that the Kremlin seeks as an outcome to the talks. The image was clear even if leaders such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insisted that land swaps were not discussed in detail at the White House.

The building blocks for what happens next are clear. The human element such as the transfer of PoWs, the territorial concessions on the ground and the overarching security framework are now on the table. It is up to Mr Trump to oversee the set of meetings that will bring together the main actors after almost four years of war.

With that in mind, there was one telling moment as Mr Zelenskyy wrapped up his “very good conversation with President Trump”. He said that it really was “the best one” but then held back to revise that assessment. “Sorry, maybe the best one will be in the future.”

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching