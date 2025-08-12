Enough talk. The West needs to do much more to curb Israel

We’ve reached a sort of tipping point in the way political leaders in the West are reacting to Israel’s assault on Palestinians in Gaza. It’s maddening for two reasons: that it took this long to get an official response from western capitals; and that, once the magnitude of the tragedy became clear, the responses have been so decidedly ineffectual.

The nightmare in Gaza has been unfolding for 22 months. During this entire time, Israel’s use of violence and its punishment of innocent Palestinians has been unrelenting. Early on, Israel’s intent became clear as they demolished hospitals, universities and entire neighbourhoods, using 2,000-pound bombs; forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes; and ordered electricity and water cut off and blocked the entry of food and medical supplies.

All this was known in 2023, and yet no tangible action was taken. Back then, when a ceasefire was called for, then-US secretary of state Antony Blinken told me that a ceasefire would be deplorable, and the US would not support such a move. In mid-2024, when the UN Security Council twice voted on a ceasefire resolution, only the US opposed it. A third attempt at a ceasefire resolution introduced by the US passed, but it was never acted upon, because despite former US president Joe Biden disingenuously saying Israel had agreed to this resolution, he knew they had not. The entire effort was nothing more than a public relations stunt.

The world has long known that the war on Gaza’s people had to end and yet other than voting on dead-end UN resolutions, they did nothing

The bottom line is that the world has long known that the war on Gaza’s people had to end and yet other than voting on dead-end UN resolutions, they did nothing. Worse still, they continued to sell weapons to Israel. So, what has changed?

The pictures of devastation and eyewitness testimonies, a staple for those who have been following the news on social media, are now featured in mainstream media. As a result, it has become more difficult for the manufacturers of Israeli hasbara to convince the public that the devastation is exaggerated and the stories of human suffering are fabricated.

In most European countries, the percentage of those who support Israel’s actions in Gaza has fallen to less than one third. Despite the effort of Israeli propagandists, the reason behind this sharp decline in support for Israel isn’t the large number of Muslim immigrants in Western Europe, nor is it anti-Semitism.

What has changed is that the European and American publics now know and are horrified by what Israel is doing in Gaza. They are rejecting the excuses offered by their leaders, who had hoped they would not need to respond with anything more than an occasional UN vote of disapproval, expressions of concern, or toothless condemnations of isolated Israeli acts.

Demonstrators attend a rally challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square, in London, Britain, August 9. Reuters

As the pressure has grown – with pictures of starving Palestinian children and aerial photos of mass devastation now dominating media coverage of the war on Gaza – western leaders are struggling to find ways to react. Most disturbing is that their motivation appears to be more a need to be seen as acting than finding ways to actually bring about change.

For example, the British threat to recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire is hollow at best. The German threat to review cultural and trade ties amounts to the same. And the continuing lame calls for “renewed negotiations leading to a two-state solution” (when it is well known that Israel has no interest in nor feels any pressure to submit to such an outcome). These gestures are more performative than effective. Even if the entire UN (except, of course, the US) were to recognise a Palestinian State, little would change on the ground, except possibly enraging the Israelis to take more drastic measures in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(Right-Left) Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories; Riyad Mansour, Minister of Palestine; and Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, Foreign Minister of Colombia; attend the Emergency Ministerial Conference on Palestine at the San Carlos Palace in Bogota, Colombia, on July 15. Getty Images

At this point, what is required – to end what many deem to be a genocide, save lives and restore respect for international law and some level of sanity to the region – is for western nations to take concrete steps to punish Israel and demand changes in policy. These must include an end to the assault on Gaza, a ceasefire and withdrawal of Israel forces, and allowing the entry of international peacekeepers and aid, and the start of reconstruction efforts.

While the above steps are in line with the Arab peace plan, a group of 30 nations meeting in Colombia have gone a step further by endorsing a comprehensive package of proposals designed to end the “the era of impunity … and enforce international law”, with 13 of the participants agreeing to measures that would prohibit the transfer of arms and other forms of support to Israel that enable Israel’s assault on Gaza and violations of law in the West Bank. Calling themselves The Hague Group, they pledge concrete actions “to ensure justice for victims of crimes committed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

They will bring their compact to the UN in September urging other nations to join them. Instead of hollow declarations of recognition or calls for renewed negotiations for a two-state solution, this is the reaction needed to end Israel’s crimes.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The rules of the road keeping cyclists safe Cyclists must wear a helmet, arm and knee pads Have a white front-light and a back red-light on their bike They must place a number plate with reflective light to the back of the bike to alert road-users Avoid carrying weights that could cause the bike to lose balance They must cycle on designated lanes and areas and ride safe on pavements to avoid bumping into pedestrians

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

J%20Street%20Polling%20Results %3Cp%3E97%25%20of%20Jewish-Americans%20are%20concerned%20about%20the%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E76%25%20of%20US%20Jewish%20voters%20believe%20Donald%20Trump%20and%20his%20allies%20in%20the%20Republican%20Party%20are%20responsible%20for%20a%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E74%25%20of%20American%20Jews%20agreed%20that%20%E2%80%9CTrump%20and%20the%20Maga%20movement%20are%20a%20threat%20to%20Jews%20in%20America%22%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Schedule: Friday, January 12: Six fourball matches

Saturday, January 13: Six foursome (alternate shot) matches

Sunday, January 14: 12 singles

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Scores: Day 4 England 290 & 346

Sri Lanka 336 & 226-7 (target 301) Sri Lanka require another 75 runs with three wickets remaining

Scores in brief: Day 1 New Zealand (1st innings) 153 all out (66.3 overs) - Williamson 63, Nicholls 28, Yasir 3-54, Haris 2-11, Abbas 2-13, Hasan 2-38 Pakistan (1st innings) 59-2 (23 overs)

Du Plessis plans his retirement South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last. Du Plessis, 34, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside. "The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I'm really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

Scoreline: Everton 4 Richarlison 13'), Sigurdsson 28', ​​​​​​​Digne 56', Walcott 64' Manchester United 0 Man of the match: Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

UAE tour of the Netherlands UAE squad: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber, Mohammed Qasim, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Mohammed Naveed, Amjad Javed, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Fixtures and results:

Monday, UAE won by three wickets

Wednesday, 2nd 50-over match

Thursday, 3rd 50-over match

Neymar's bio Total club appearances 411 Total goals scored 241 Appearances for Barca 186 Goals scored for Barca 105

'My Son' Director: Christian Carion Starring: James McAvoy, Claire Foy, Tom Cullen, Gary Lewis Rating: 2/5

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat