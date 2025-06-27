Tucker Carlson's interview with Ted Cruz shows unconditional US support for Israel could be waning

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the documentary filmmaker Ken Burns quoted a famous Mark Twain line: “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” He was making the point about why it is important to listen to the voices of the past, even if their messages offend you today.

The conversation was in the context of his upcoming project on the American Revolution. Burns argued that it is the most important historical event in terms of shaping the world we live in now, because it created a unique political and economic engine, the impact of which we are still struggling to get to grips with 250 years later.

Less than a fortnight after the Rogan-Burns podcast came out, a less refined, more combative exchange took place between two other individuals, which underscores how the definition of what the US is has kept evolving since the 18th century.

When the journalist Tucker Carlson confronted US Senator Ted Cruz in a now-viral interview, it marked the beginning of the end for an expectation of how the US conducts itself on the global stage – with obvious implications for those of us living in this region.

Mr Cruz, for long a dependable voice for hawkish Republican policy and unwavering support for Israel, found himself cornered. Carlson, representing a surging populist strain of “America First” conservatism that is aligned with President Donald Trump’s political base, was pushing Mr Cruz to properly articulate why it was important for the US to topple the Iranian establishment. The backdrop to this interview had been pressure from senior Republicans in Congress to join Israel’s attack on Iran – championed by Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu – with the stated aim of removing any nuclear threat it poses. Mr Netanyahu, it’s important to point out, also called for ordinary Iranians to rise up against their rulers.

Digging into questions about why America should risk a war with Iran, why its support for Israel needs to always be unconditional and if American interests have been co-opted by the agendas of other nations, Carlson sought a rational explanation for such long-standing beliefs of what was good for the country and its people, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Instead, Mr Cruz fumbled over his responses. He jumped from religious justifications to security jargon and then to accusations about his interviewer’s motives, including suggesting that anti-Semitism and support for Russian President Vladimir Putin were behind his challenging posture. Mr Cruz came across as highly cynical and manipulative, lacking moral and intellectual depth, while Carlson seemed earnest and committed. It may have been wholly performative, but it still made my jaw drop.

The exchange, quite because it was between two heavyweights from the same political and cultural strata, represents the rupture of a long-assumed ideological and religious alliance between the traditional Republican guard, still clinging to post-9/11 doctrines, and the newer class, increasingly sceptical of endless wars and foreign entanglements following the mistakes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mr Cruz’s inability to make a sensible case for decades-long foreign policies represents a breaking point for anyone who had still been working under the illusion that there aren’t a multitude of transactional interests at work beyond what might benefit the average American.

History resonates with examples of such stunning revelations.

The capture of Constantinople by the Crusaders found in the Collection of the Palazzo Ducale, Venice. Getty

The one that has a similar cadence comes from the Fourth Crusade, when European knights, on their way to try to reclaim Jerusalem from Muslim control, instead attacked and looted Constantinople – considered then to be the greatest Christian city in the East – in 1204. Fuelled by Venetian debt and Byzantine intrigue, the result was a catastrophic betrayal of values that had stood for more than a century.

In the wake of it, public trust eroded, unity fractured and the Great Crusades were undermined. They were exposed for what they were – political, cynical and morally hollow. It would become increasingly more difficult for people in Europe to justify spending resources, lives and years on a cause so far away from home.

Yet this failure had been years in the making. The corruption of crusader kingdoms in the Holy Land, their inability to survive without external support, evolving military technology and tactics that made battlefield victories harder to attain, as well as political and economic shifts at home had made them more costly and less successful. The early religious fervour for war and its legitimacy in the eyes of the populace had begun to fade.

The Cruz-Carlson interview is revelatory in its own way. It has unequivocally brought to the centre stage the widespread suspicion among Americans in the idea that US involvement in the Middle East is fundamentally necessary or noble. By shining a spotlight on this national mood, it may have contributed to a more limited engagement by Mr Trump over the past week.

The “America First” movement appears to have passed its first major test, on its way to being the loudest voice shaping the future of its country and defining a new paradigm for US support to Israel.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Wydad 2 Urawa 3 Wydad Nahiri 21’, Hajhouj 90' Urawa Antonio 18’, 60’, Kashiwagi 26’

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Power: 712hp at 6,100rpm Torque: 881Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 19.6 l/100km Price: Dh380,000 On sale: now

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Williams at Wimbledon Venus Williams - 5 titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) Serena Williams - 7 titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016)

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

Everton 1 Stoke City 0

Everton (Rooney 45 1')

Man of the Match Phil Jagielka (Everton)

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

RACE CARD 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA); Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA); Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB); Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA); Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA); Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA); Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T); 1,400m

The Cairo Statement 1: Commit to countering all types of terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations 2: Denounce violence and the rhetoric of hatred 3: Adhere to the full compliance with the Riyadh accord of 2014 and the subsequent meeting and executive procedures approved in 2014 by the GCC 4: Comply with all recommendations of the Summit between the US and Muslim countries held in May 2017 in Saudi Arabia. 5: Refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of countries and of supporting rogue entities. 6: Carry out the responsibility of all the countries with the international community to counter all manifestations of extremism and terrorism that threaten international peace and security

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

CREW %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQureos%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E33%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESoftware%20and%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray