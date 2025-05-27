We must create a framework so children can develop healthy digital habits. Getty Images
We must create a framework so children can develop healthy digital habits. Getty Images
We must create a framework so children can develop healthy digital habits. Getty Images
We must create a framework so children can develop healthy digital habits. Getty Images

Opinion

Comment

We should raise children to be tech-savvy – but also digitally healthy

Yousef Alhammadi
Yousef Alhammadi
  • English
  • Arabic
Dr Yousef Alhammadi is executive director of knowledge and innovation at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

May 27, 2025

In today’s interconnected world, technology is everywhere – at home, in schools and on playgrounds. That means for children growing up in the digital age, technology isn’t just a tool, it’s part of their daily lives from infancy. While this reality brings incredible opportunities for learning and connection, we can’t ignore the challenges it poses for parents trying to nurture their young children.

As highlighted by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) during our Digital Well-being Symposium held last month in collaboration with New York University Abu Dhabi, it is crucial for parents to foster healthy digital habits within their families from an early age to ensure children's well-being online. As part of this, responsible technology use must start early, with the well-being of our youngest children front of mind.

Children born today are digital natives and will continue to benefit from incredible advances in technology as they grow up. By engaging with digital media in the right way they can enjoy its capability to support learning, language development, and social skills – and because of this most parents see technology as a positive force in their children’s lives. Indeed, the Digital Use Survey, whose findings we launched at the symposium, found that most parents (70 per cent) are satisfied with their young children’s screen time, especially when it is educational or culturally relevant.

But we can’t ignore the risks. There is, of course, another side to this story, with recent TV series and other forms of pop culture entertainment sparking a global conversation about the potentially devastating impact of social media on young people. This underscores a current knowledge gap in what constitutes the building blocks of healthy digital habits.

Through its World Early Childhood Development Movement, the ECA is focusing on spotlighting the needs and experiences of young children, from birth to the age of eight, in digital well-being conversations. We are doing this by trying to address gaps and myths that exist by conducting in-depth research and amplifying our findings regarding young children’s engagement with media. We want to ensure that the actual facts about today’s young children and their media use are incorporated into the crucial discussions from which this age group is often left out.

Children born today will benefit from incredible advances in technology as they grow up. But we can’t ignore the risks

If we want children to develop healthy digital habits, we must first create the right framework to support responsible use of technology in early childhood. We can do this by encouraging and enabling conversations around, and even more importantly with, young children and their experiences with digital tools. We can develop the research to inform policies and strategies that put the well-being of our young citizens first, so they can grow up in a world that embraces the myriads of opportunities offered by technology.

There are also practical things we can be doing as parents and caregivers. For example, it may be necessary to moderate the duration to ensure they spend adequate time on other developmental activities such as exercise, offline play, school, books, time with friends and family and quality sleep. Or parents can engage in technology use with their young children. This is especially important in early childhood as it gives the opportunity to model appropriate online behaviours such as protecting personal information and show appropriate and fun ways to use technology and when to stop.

Technology is woven into the fabric of modern childhood, and that is not going to change. But how children use technology, and how it shapes their development, depends largely upon us as citizens and parents, as educators and innovators. We need to create evidence-based guidelines and frameworks related to digital media and AI, strategies for creating high-quality digital content that prioritise young children’s learning and development, as well as explore key requirements to help initiate the draft of a culturally informed ratings framework for digital media and technology.

By embracing further research into young children’s digital well-being, we’ll ensure we have the right framework to ensure children are engaging with the digital world safely, setting clear boundaries, choosing quality content and balancing digital with real-world activities, so we can raise children who are not just tech-savvy but digitally healthy.

The goal is to empower our children to use screens wisely, building a foundation for a balanced, happy and connected life in a digital world.

On Women's Day
Three trading apps to try

Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:

  • For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”
  • If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.
  • Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”
Recommended
Match info

Who: India v Afghanistan
What: One-off Test match, Bengaluru
When: June 14 to 18
TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD, 8am starts
Online: OSN Play (subscribers only)

While you're here

BlacKkKlansman

Director: Spike Lee

Starring: John David Washington; Adam Driver 

Five stars

Zayed Sustainability Prize
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand

UAE fixtures
May 9, v Malaysia
May 10, v Qatar
May 13, v Malaysia
May 15, v Qatar
May 18 and 19, semi-finals
May 20, final

Long read

Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Our commentary on Brexit
Tomorrow 2021
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
More on animal trafficking
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

While you're here
On Women's Day
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
CREW
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Updated: May 27, 2025, 8:13 AM`
UAEChildrenChild safetyTechnology
Read next...
When a new curriculum with AI studies is introduced in the next academic year, the UAE will be a country where the study of artificial intelligence begins in pre-school and could potentially last until the doctoral level. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Schooling children in AI ethics is a must

There is much we still don’t know about the effects – good and bad – that technology and the web have on society, especially children. Ravindranath K / The National

Protecting children from online danger is everyone's duty

We should raise children to be tech-savvy – but also digitally healthy

CommentWhy Kneecap aren't going to change their tune on Palestine

CommentIt's time to take the UAE-UK relationship to the next level

CommentWhy Europe no longer fears Donald Trump

Today's cartoonShadi's take on Iraq's water reserves falling to their lowest level in 80 years

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announce 'significant' oil discovery in neutral zone

Top 13 Eid Al Adha short breaks less than five hours from the UAE

Air Arabia to let customers pay with AE Coin

Syrians celebrate the US announcement of the lifting of sanctions on the country in Tartus this month. Reuters

New lease of life for Tartus port as Syria reopens for business

French President Emmanuel Macron stands near the door of a plane as he is shoved by his wife. Reuters TV

Macron's wife filmed shoving him in face during Vietnam trip

Mr Trump's comments were a rare rebuke to Mr Putin. AFP

Trump calls Putin 'absolutely crazy' after Russia's drone attack on Ukraine

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and US President Donald Trump at the UAE–US Business Dialogue in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

What to make of Trump's body language during his Gulf trip