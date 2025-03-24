Ramadan lights at Picadilly Circus in London. Some people have questioned the absence of lights to celebrate Easter. Getty
Ramadan and Lent are both opportunities to learn more about traditions

Shelina Janmohamed is an author and a culture columnist for The National

March 24, 2025