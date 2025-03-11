US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands with him aboard Air Force One on his return to Washington, on March 9. Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands with him aboard Air Force One on his return to Washington, on March 9. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Trump's policy u-turns are throwing US trading partners off

Gavin Esler is an author and broadcaster, and a UK affairs columnist for The National

March 11, 2025