US President Donald Trump dances after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Maryland, US, last week. AP
US President Donald Trump dances after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Maryland, US, last week. AP

Opinion

Comment

With US prestige eroding, where do Europe, Russia and the Gulf states stand?

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

February 23, 2025