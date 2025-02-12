The UAE’s Hope probe shows Arab-led science can help solve Martian mysteries

Four years ago, on a tense February evening, I found myself driving to Dubai, my heart pounding in anticipation. The Hope spacecraft was hurtling towards Mars, and the world held its breath. The next few hours were crucial. Would it successfully enter orbit, or would it drift into the unknown? As I sat in the front row of an outdoor seating area near the Burj Khalifa, under the open sky, due to Covid-19 restrictions, Sarah Al Amiri, the former chairperson of the space agency, now the Minister of Education, stood on stage, her presence commanding attention as she outlined the possible outcomes. Each scenario was as thrilling as it was nerve-wracking. Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, was in the mission control room, monitoring the spacecraft's data. Both had been spearheading the mission from the very beginning. Then came the moment of truth. The cool evening air vibrated with excitement as news of Hope's successful entry into Mars' orbit reached us. Cheers erupted under the stars, a spontaneous celebration of human achievement. It wasn't just a victory for the UAE; it marked a significant leap in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/what-is-so-special-about-mars-research-teams-in-the-uae-are-finding-out-1.1163866" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/what-is-so-special-about-mars-research-teams-in-the-uae-are-finding-out-1.1163866">global Mars research</a>. The name "Hope" carries profound symbolic meaning, reflecting aspirations that transcend scientific discovery. It represents a beacon of unity and inspiration, not just for the UAE but for the entire world. The mission embodies humanity's shared curiosity and drive to explore the unknown. The primary focus of the Hope mission is to study Mars' atmosphere and climate. By understanding these aspects, scientists can gain insights into the planet's past, present and future. In the months that followed, the probe underwent rigorous testing and was placed in its science orbit. The success of the Hope probe also enabled the establishment of my research group at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), where a team of over two dozen researchers and students—including a number of UAE nationals – has been working to analyse and interpret the mission’s data. This initiative has not only advanced scientific knowledge but also fostered the development of local talent, equipping Emirati researchers with the skills to contribute to space science. As soon as the first data started to come in, our team sprang into action, analysing data from the <a href="https://www.emiratesmarsmission.ae/hope-probe/instruments/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.emiratesmarsmission.ae/hope-probe/instruments/">Emirates exploration imager</a>, which is a 12 megapixel camera on board Hope, that stunned us with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/30/uae-researchers-mars-map-shows-red-planet-in-striking-detail/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/30/uae-researchers-mars-map-shows-red-planet-in-striking-detail/">its clarity</a>. The images were like nothing we'd seen – vivid and colourful. We set to work stitching thousands of these images together by developing a sophisticated algorithm, creating a photographic global map of Mars, an atlas available in both English and Arabic, ensuring our findings reached every corner of the globe. Hope's unique orbit allowed it to observe Mars’ disc in its entirety, while its Emus instrument – the Emirates Mars UV Spectrometer, which studies higher energy processes in the atmosphere of Mars by splitting UV light into multiple wavelengths – revealed new types of auroras, puzzling scientists worldwide. Our team has been working to understand these phenomena, unravelling mysteries that continue to captivate planetary scientists. Using Hope's Emirates Mars InfraRed Spectrometer to study the thermal environment, dust and atmospheric composition, we mapped Mars' surface temperatures, providing crucial data for researchers. We are now developing an AI-based weather prediction model for Mars and searching for methane, a potential sign of life – a testament to the mission's enduring impact. Our work has also had a global impact. A PhD student from Spain conducted his doctoral research using processed data provided by our team, demonstrating the international recognition and accessibility of our findings. In a remarkable collaboration, the US/European InSight probe team reached out to us for assistance in determining the origin of the largest Marsquake ever recorded. By providing detailed photographs of the Martian surface, we helped them rule out large impacts as the cause, leading to the conclusion that the event was of internal origin – a significant discovery that deepens our understanding of Mars' interior dynamics. This international co-operation exemplifies the value of shared data and research, enriching our understanding of Mars through a collective effort. Building on this momentum, we have started a new lab – the Space Exploration Laboratory at NYUAD. This laboratory will serve as a hub for space research and innovation, supporting upcoming missions such as the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt and the Emirates Lunar Mission. These initiatives underscore the UAE's commitment to advancing its capabilities in space exploration, science, and technology development, positioning the nation as a key player in space exploration worldwide. Like any space mission, Hope faced numerous challenges, especially due to Covid-19-related restrictions. From technical complexities to logistical hurdles, the UAE demonstrated remarkable resilience and ingenuity in overcoming these obstacles. This journey highlights the importance of effective project management and innovation under pressure. Since April 2024, the Hope spacecraft has transitioned into perpetual operations mode, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The spacecraft and all its instruments are functioning optimally, ensuring uninterrupted data collection and ongoing contributions to our understanding of Mars' atmosphere and climate. This phase underscores the mission's reliability and robust planning, as both the spacecraft and its instruments remain in excellent health. With expectations of continued operation, the Hope mission is set to provide sustained insights into Martian weather patterns and atmospheric changes, further enriching scientific knowledge. This operational stability paves the way for future discoveries, ensuring that the Hope spacecraft remains a vital asset in the ongoing study of Mars. The Hope probe not only expands our understanding of Mars but also inspires future generations in space exploration, leaving a lasting legacy in the global scientific community. In the coming years, the NYUAD team will further study the promising avenues of research opened by the data from the Hope probe. We aim to enhance our understanding of Martian diurnal and seasonal changes by using sophisticated AI tools, which will be crucial for planning future human missions. Additionally, we will explore the mechanisms underlying the newly discovered auroral phenomenon. Our team is developing methods to identify resources such as water ice, essential for potential human exploration and establishing a human base on the planet. We also plan to develop educational tools using the spacecraft's data to inspire students and the public, fostering interest in Stem fields. The legacy of the Hope mission is profound. As the UAE’s first interplanetary venture, it symbolises the nation's commitment to advancing science and technology globally. The Hope probe has not only expanded our knowledge of Mars but has also laid the foundation for a new era of scientific discovery and innovation in the UAE. By investing in advanced research infrastructure and nurturing local talent, we are paving the way for future generations to contribute meaningfully to space exploration. This journey is a testament to what can be achieved through international collaboration, shared knowledge, and a relentless pursuit of understanding the universe. The mission's unique perspective as an Arab-led initiative enriches global space exploration with diverse scientific viewpoints, emphasising the importance of international collaboration. It showcases how nations with varying scientific backgrounds can collectively advance knowledge of space, fostering a culture of co-operation and innovation.