Quincy Jones, my friend and guiding light, leaves a legacy of love and hope

Today, we bid farewell to a true legend, a dear friend and a visionary whose heart beat for the world. Quincy Jones, who has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/11/04/quincy-jones-dead-aged-91/" target="_blank">passed away at the age of 91</a>, was not only a musical icon but also a mentor, collaborator and a force of nature whose life’s work transcended music to touch countless lives globally – including here in the UAE. My journey with “Q”, as his friends called him, began 28 years ago when, at the age of 17, I met him for the first time. That encounter would positively shape my life in ways I could not have imagined. Quincy held many titles – musician, producer, philanthropist – but above all, he was a connector of hearts. It is rare to meet someone whose presence alone could fill a room with inspiration and warmth, but that was Quincy. Whether you were a seasoned artist or a young dreamer, he saw potential in everyone. From our first conversation, I felt a sense of possibility – a feeling that, with passion, purpose and determination, we all have the potential to create a better world. Our bond strengthened over the years through our shared commitment to philanthropy and belief in the unifying power of music. In 2011, Quincy and I co-produced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/11/11/quincy-jones-to-revive-arabic-charity-single-tomorrowbokra-after-10-years/" target="_blank">the charity song <i>Bokra</i></a>, which means “tomorrow” in Arabic. More than just a song, <i>Bokra</i> was a call for hope across the Arab world, especially for children. Bringing together 17 renowned artists from across the region, we sought to harness music’s power to raise awareness and funds for arts educational programmes. His belief in the importance of children’s futures echoed in every conversation we had, and his desire to support underprivileged communities never wavered. Even in his later years, Quincy spoke of <i>Bokra</i> with pride, knowing it had become a beacon of hope for countless children. Quincy’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/top-honour-for-music-legend-quincy-jones-1.254157" target="_blank">connection to the UAE</a> ran deep. He admired our country’s dedication to culture, art and community-building – values that he lived by every day. His frequent visits to the UAE were met with admiration and respect, as he was embraced here not only for his musical genius but also for his genuine interest in understanding and engaging with our heritage. Quincy was a bridge between worlds, a testament to the fact that music and philanthropy know no borders. He believed the UAE could be a beacon for creativity in the region, and we frequently spoke about our shared dream of seeing young Arab artists thrive on the global stage – a dream that I am committed to carrying forward in his memory. Quincy’s remarkable career spanned more than seven decades. While his Grammy wins and collaborations with the world’s greatest artists are widely celebrated, his legacy cannot be contained by accolades alone. His was a life lived with compassion and an unwavering commitment to giving back. He once told me that his music was a means to an end, a way to reach people’s hearts and inspire them to dream bigger. This philosophy led him to become a relentless advocate for humanitarian causes. He understood that art has the power to heal and unite, and he used his talents and influence to champion this belief worldwide. In our last conversation, Quincy spoke about the importance of kindness – a message he lived by every day. His humility, despite his countless achievements, taught me that greatness lies not in fame but in the ability to make a meaningful difference in others’ lives. He never saw himself as a “star” but as a servant of music and humanity. It was this humility and dedication to service that made him a role model for so many, myself included. Today, as we mourn the loss of Quincy Jones, we also celebrate an incredible life that touched millions, if not billions. He inspired us to see the world not as it is, but as it could be. His legacy will live on in the projects he championed, the lives he uplifted, and the spirit of generosity he embodied. In the UAE, his influence will continue to resonate through the deep friendships he made and the dreams he ignited in our youth. Quincy often spoke of his code: Love, Laugh, Live and Give. It’s a code I pledge to honour, inspired by his enduring example. Today, I remember Quincy not just as a beloved friend but as a guiding light whose life’s work leaves an indelible mark on our hearts. His legacy reminds us that, no matter who we are or where we come from, we have the power to make tomorrow better. Thank you, Q, for everything. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will live on in the music, the dreams and the hope you inspired in us all.