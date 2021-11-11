Quincy Jones to revive Arabic charity single 'Tomorrow/Bokra' after 10 years

A star-studded charity single will be revived a decade after it was released.

To mark Thursday’s 10th anniversary of Tomorrow/Bokra, celebrated US pop music producer Quincy Jones and Emirati entrepreneur Badr Jafar have reunited to launch a new version of the track, which will be released in December.

Jones says the track’s message of hope and resilience remains resonant in these trying times.

“People gave their whole heart to this project and it makes my soul smile to know that it was all about the kids, then and now,” he said. “May we all strive for a better tomorrow, for our kids and all generations to come.”

Proceeds from the new song will be donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in aid of vulnerable, displaced communities across the Mena region.

Further funds will be raised through the sale of Tomorrow/Bokra-inspired NFT artwork through the online platform OneOf.

“We will reinvigorate the spirit of Tomorrow/Bokra through the powers of philanthropy, music, culture and technology that unify humanity,” Jafar said. "This is especially the case when it comes to our youth. They are yearning to cultivate new opportunities in their pursuit of a prosperous and resilient future.”

Originally released on November 11 in 2011 and produced by Morocco’s RedOne, the track featured 24 Arab artist from 16 nations in Mena and featured Iraqi crooner Kadim Al Sahir, Egyptian pop stars Tamer Hosny and Sherine Abdel Wahab, Lebanese singer Marwan Khoury and the UAE singer-songwriter Fayez Al Saeed.

The music video, which also featured Senegalese RnB star Akon, wracked up more than 31 million views on YouTube.

Al Sahir, who composed the original version, described the experience as a career highlight.

“Ten years later and the song Tomorrow/Bokra still has an iconic melody and beautiful message of hope, aspiration and uniting people from all over the world,” he said. “It was an honour to work with the legendary music producer Quincy Jones and contribute to the music composition and participate on the charity anthem.”