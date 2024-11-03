A billboard with pictures of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Valiasr Square in Tehran this week. EPA
Opinion

Comment

Neither Harris nor Trump is likely to depart from Biden's Iran strategy

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

November 03, 2024