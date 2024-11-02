Webinar replay: How the war in the Middle East will shape the 2024 US presidential election

Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel of our journalists in the US alongside the co-founder of Deltapoll

More than 70% of American voters say the conflict in the Middle East is an important factor in how they will vote on November 5. Watch a replay of our online discussion to unpack the results and implications of our exclusive survey, featuring our panel of specialist editors in conversation with Deltapoll.

Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National, is joined by Joe Twyman, Co-founder of Deltapoll, which conducted our opinion poll published last week, along with Senior US Correspondent Jihan Abdallah, US Correspondent Ellie Sennett and Future Editor Cody Combs, who is part of The National's team covering the election.

Updated: November 02, 2024, 12:54 PM