Raising children well is not easy. Now policymakers are easing some challenges

In today’s world, early childhood development is more than a policy priority. It is a strategic imperative for the long-term stability and prosperity of nations. The strength of future societies depends on the foundations we build during the earliest years of children's lives, shaping not only their future but also the resilience, innovation and collective progress of entire communities. As we look to the future, we recognise that sustainable development begins with empowering our youngest citizens to thrive in an increasingly complex world. Parenting, cultural values and the design of cities are among the cornerstones of this journey. These interconnected pillars create environments where the next generation can flourish, and our responsibility – as policymakers, as parents, and as members of community – is to ensure they are nurturing, inclusive and forward-thinking. Intentional parenting is transformative in shaping children’s creativity and emotional intelligence. Families are the building blocks of society, and how we raise and guide our children today will determine their ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. By encouraging emotional strength and critical thinking, intentional parenting equips children with tools to thrive in a rapidly changing world. This approach involves being deeply engaged in a child’s growth, understanding their unique emotional and developmental needs, and creating an environment of trust, empathy and open communication. This then helps children learn problem-solving skills, be more adaptable and self-aware, all of which are critical to navigate the complexities of life. Over time, these skills can help children and young people develop stronger interpersonal relationships and be better equipped to manage stress and adversity in the future. It is equally essential to foster cultural identity and a sense of belonging in every child. In an increasingly globalised world, we must focus on preserving values that connect children to their traditions and heritage, while also encouraging them to be open to diverse perspectives. Cultural identity plays a crucial role in shaping a child's emotional and social development, providing them with a stable sense of self in a world that is constantly evolving. Children who are deeply connected to their cultural roots are more likely to be more confident and navigate the complexities of modern society. This cultural grounding and being open to engage with a broader global community can promote curiosity, inclusiveness and understanding from their earliest years. To this end, urban planning and design can play a crucial role in supporting children’s well-being. Cities must be designed not only for safety, imagination and exploration, but also to promote positive behaviour and sustainable habits. By creating public spaces that actively engage families, create play and educational opportunities for young children, we lay the foundations for inclusive, vibrant communities. As environmental challenges increase in scale and intensity, we must consider how urban design can create better public spaces and help families, for example, through climate-resilient infrastructure and incorporating green spaces, which promotes the habit of walking and exercise, essential for physical and mental well-being. Tackling the complex challenges of early childhood development requires a collaborative, local and global effort. Governments, private sector, academia, media, the philanthropic sector and international organisations must come together to create lasting, meaningful impact. The World Early Childhood Development (Wed) Movement and the upcoming Abu Dhabi Wed Week (October 29-November 2) exemplify the power of such multifaceted partnerships, bringing together experts and disrupters from across different sectors and parts of the world to catalyse change in early childhood development. However, in order to truly navigate and shape the future, we must also anticipate and proactively address future challenges. Innovation, particularly through technology and research, will be key to this effort. We are increasingly capable of unlocking new solutions that can support the prosperity and well-being of children both locally and globally, using digital platforms and data-driven insights. This includes identifying and taking action to address the potential impact of environmental challenges on the well-being of children and families. By helping global knowledge exchange and exploring innovative solutions, the UAE is committed to making a meaningful contribution to this international dialogue, facilitating new connections and paving the way for shared and sustainable progress. The future of societies depends on our collective commitment to create environments where every child can thrive. Long-term partnerships, innovation and decisions based on evidence are critical to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for all. The choices we make today will have widespread and lasting impacts on the lives of current and future generations. By working together – across sectors and borders – we can create a future in which every child is empowered to fulfil their potential and contribute to their community and to the world. The time to act is now, and the power to shape the future is in our hands. Let’s work together to make the most of that opportunity on behalf of young children everywhere.