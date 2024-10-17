Mirek Dusek, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum speaks at the opening press conference session at the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2024 in Dubai. Photo: World Economic Forum
WEF's Dubai summit reminds us of the case for 'knowledge collisions' in a complex world

Mirek Dusek is managing director of the World Economic Forum

October 17, 2024