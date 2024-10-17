WEF's Dubai summit reminds us of the case for 'knowledge collisions' in a complex world

Our world is becoming increasingly fragile. It is being shaped by <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/future/2024/10/16/world-economic-forum-in-dubai-climate-action-and-emerging-technologies-in-focus/" target="_blank">complex challenges</a> ranging from growing geopolitical volatility to trade protectionism, societal polarisation and urgent climate and nature crises. At the same time, the “Intelligent Age” – anchored in exponential advancements in technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, bioeconomy, quantum computing and robotics – offers unprecedented opportunities. While new technological advancements are key to addressing immediate challenges – as demonstrated by Sustainable Development Goals-related innovative solutions showcased during the UN High-Level week in New York – they also allow us to reexamine global issues through different lenses and can help foster long-term, system-level solutions with new economic paradigms and tools. Historically, technology has provided a path to growth and productivity, and it is no different today. It offers a means to avoid the prospect of the weakest economic half-decade in 30 years. Yet, for its potential to be fully realised for the benefit of all society, effective and productive collaboration is required – both horizontally, in terms of geography, industry and discipline, and vertically, by generation. As the Bell Labs model demonstrated already in the mid-20th century, it is only through “creative collisions” that we can break silos, delve deeper into the interlinkages of today’s challenges and advance collective expertise to shape long-term system-level solutions. Inspired by a similar philosophy, the World Economic Forum brings together the world’s foremost multi-stakeholder and interdisciplinary knowledge networks at the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils each year. This week, more than 500 leaders from more than 30 Global Future Councils <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/10/17/watch-live-wef-dubai/" target="_blank">came together in Dubai</a> to explore the implications of the “Intelligent Age” for industries, productivity and innovation. Delving deeper into areas, such as cybersecurity, data equity, growth, trade, biology and tourism among others, leaders across councils will help generate insights and innovative thinking to support decision-making in years to come and shape system-level solutions for a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future. The work conducted during the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in Dubai in the past has sparked some of the Forum’s flagship initiatives. One example is the Global Lighthouse Network, inspired by the former Global Future Council on the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains. This network aims to expedite the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies in manufacturing – today it operates in more than 30 countries, with 170 members across 150 sites. One of the direct consequences of applying technological advancements across industries is rapidly changing workforce demand, which calls for major investment in education, reskilling and upskilling as well as social support structures that ensure inclusive economic growth, while empowering workers. Cognisant of such a need, the Global Future Council on the Future of Job Creation delves deeper into the mechanisms that could unlock job creation across both emerging markets and developed economies in the context of the Intelligent Age. Related to this mandate is the growing Accelerators network, which has now reached more than 30 countries and counts close to 120 partners across the world. Shifting mindsets, increasing collaboration and promoting new policies and practices, the network drives systems-level impact in education, jobs, skills and gender equality. At the same time, the Forum continues to advance its work to safeguard the planet and drive global climate action. In Dubai, the Global Future Council on the Future of Nature and Security will look at the interconnections between security risks for people and nature degradation. Building on interdisciplinary collaborations, the Council has been analysing the opportunities that spatial intelligence offers to set science-based targets for businesses and identify scalable opportunities across their value chains for a nature-positive economy. Key philanthropic organisations will also come together as part of the Global Future Council on the Future of Philanthropy for Climate and Nature to explore how philanthropy can catalyse action and unlock private capital to meet global climate ambitions. As we stand at the crossroads of two contradictory forces – fragmentation and technological renaissance – greater public-private collaboration is key to creating innovative and scalable solutions for future generations and to capitalize on opportunities while trying to minimise the attendant risks facing an increasingly complex world. Ranging across the above and many other important topics, the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in Dubai helped generate systems-level solutions that can guide businesses and governments in their future strategies.