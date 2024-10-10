The UAE understands collecting data from space can fuel progress on Earth

More than 65 years have passed since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/10/03/sputnik-1-the-worlds-first-satellite-launched-in-1957-in-pictures/" target="_blank">first satellite </a>was launched into Earth’s orbit. Fast forward to today and according to the tracking website Orbiting Now, there are more than 9,800 active satellites using space-based technology, making them potential contributors to economic development. Satellite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/10/08/uae-officials-in-talks-with-spacex-over-launch-date-for-satellite-after-falcon-9-rocket-is-grounded/" target="_blank">technology </a>provides valuable data and insights across many sectors, with some of their functions helping to monitor urban growth, weather patterns and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/06/disaster-relief-from-space-how-uaes-first-radar-imaging-satellites-could-help-in-crises/" target="_blank">environmental shifts</a>. According to a report by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Deloitte, by 2030, Earth observation (EO) data is expected to drive global economic growth by $3.8 trillion. To put this figure into perspective, that is almost equivalent to the annual gross domestic product output of India, the world’s fifth-largest economy. With observation satellites playing essential roles across many sectors, the potential value of EO data should not be surprising. The six industries expected to contribute the lion’s share of this potential $3.8 trillion growth are: agriculture; electricity and utilities; mining, oil and gas; government, public and emergency services; insurance and financial services; and supply chain and transportation. Combined, these industries are expected to make up 94 per cent of the projected figure through their day-to-day applications. To have any hope of achieving the forecasted estimates, action across the EO value chain is required to meet the high demand. In the next decade, we are set to witness even more EO satellites delivering data. According to a report from Novaspace consultants, 5,401 satellites will be launched between now and 2033 – a 190 per cent increase from the 1,864 launched during the previous decade. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/sheikh-mohammed-announces-plant-the-emirates-project-to-boost-agriculture-in-uae/" target="_blank">Agriculture</a>, which may account for half of EO data’s economic value by 2030, relies heavily on data for its daily operations and production. Helping farmers to monitor soil quality, drought conditions and crop development, data also provides weather forecasts that help them plan harvest times and decide how much irrigation they will need for their crops. The electricity and utilities sector could become the fourth-largest beneficiary of EO, due to an increasing focus on renewable energy and EO data’s vital role in forecasting potential energy gains from new solar and wind sites. Today, insurance companies are using EO data to better assess risks, enabling them to offer parametric insurance products that cover the probability of a loss-causing event, such as a flood or earthquake, while financial businesses can analyse and manage the model of environment-related risks. Another to benefit is the mining, oil and gas industry – expected to generate $108 billion from EO data by 2030, the second-largest share value. Satellite imagery can be used to identify, monitor and help address the effects of mining and hydrocarbon extractions, while also minimising production losses and environmental damage. GPS navigation systems are widely used by millions of people around the world – from individual leisure travellers to global transport and logistics companies. This demand will see the value of supply chain and transport-related EO data grow from $14 billion to $30 billion by 2030. Increasing reliance on its data for route optimisation is expected. From the UAE’s perspective, space is a national priority for the government and central to its economic growth. Today, the country owns 19 orbital satellites and later this year, MBZ-Sat – the region’s most advanced imaging satellite – is expected to be launched. When operational, it will be tasked with monitoring the environment and water quality, and helping to support agricultural development. Further, several initiatives have been launched as part of the country’s drive to become a global powerhouse. One example is the UAE Space Agency’s Geospatial Analytics Platform that will facilitate access to satellite data from international space agencies and use AI algorithms to develop analytic reports. Although it will further the commercial potential of Earth observation and open opportunities for scientists and researchers, the platform will also provide innovative ways to monitor climate change and respond to natural disasters. Abu Dhabi software company Bayanat joined forces with the emirate’s Yahsat satellite communications firm and Iceye, a microsatellite manufacturer, to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/08/17/bayanat-and-yahsat-launch-uaes-first-radar-imaging-satellite-as-part-of-constellation/" target="_blank">develop </a>national satellite remote-sensing and EO capabilities. At least five synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellites, which can capture images day and night, regardless of the weather, are expected to be developed to boost the provision of actionable Earth-orbit data. SARs will be instrumental in supporting urban planning and development projects while detecting potential challenges such as land deformation or an oil spill at sea. These measures reaffirm the UAE’s commitment to space technologies by prioritising EO satellites, which are expected to generate data in a market that Mordor Intelligence expects to be worth almost $1.5 billion by 2029. Although EO satellites can generate jobs and attract new businesses to the field, collaboration is imperative to ensure that industries maximise the benefit from using this data. The information provided by EO satellites has a huge role to play in addressing environmental concerns and economic growth, and even though the UAE has already embarked on its journey, it requires the efforts of all countries to bring together the best minds to ensure that the generated data has a long and lasting impact on our planet.