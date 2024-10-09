How to engage young people and future leaders into the global museum scene

Tourists look at the 2nd century AD bust of Alexander the Great or Eubouleus, a minor Greek deity, at the Museum of the ancient Agora, Stoa of Attalos, with the temple of Hephaestus in the background, in Athens, on September 24. AP

Tourists look at the 2nd century AD bust of Alexander the Great or Eubouleus, a minor Greek deity, at the Museum of the ancient Agora, Stoa of Attalos, with the temple of Hephaestus in the background, Show more