How to engage young people and future leaders into the global museum scene

In my career in the cultural sector spanning 20 years, I have seen museums and cultural organisations face the imperative of reflecting and engaging with a diverse, global audience. The evolving role of these institutions extends far beyond preserving and researching <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/09/26/van-gogh-sharjah-arab-masterpieces/" target="_blank">art collections</a>. It involves contributing to cultural dialogue and having critical conversations with the public. To harness the full potential of their collections, museums must build international partnerships and foster cross-cultural learning. Such collaborations are essential to cultivating leaders who will guide the cultural institutions of tomorrow. More than a decade ago, a vision shared by cultural professionals committed to addressing gaps in the museum sector led to a significant initiative. What started as a brainstorming session in Sharjah evolved into a pioneering museum studies educational programme called Sawa to bridge cultural divides and enhance the museum experience through international co-operation. This programme was designed to bring together students and emerging professionals from various regions – including the Middle East, North Africa and Europe – to engage in a transformative learning process. Multicultural learning is at the core of this initiative. Participants are exposed to diverse cultural contexts and perspectives through workshops, seminars and practical experiences in different countries. This comparative approach enables them to understand how museums in various regions handle issues such as cultural representation, content creation and education. Modules for the programme are co-taught by Sharjah Museum staff and their European counterparts on themes such as the definition of a museum, strategies in collecting and documentation, curatorial approaches and audience engagement and interpretation. Such experiences are crucial for developing a nuanced understanding of the global museum landscape and equipping future leaders with the skills needed to navigate diverse cultural settings effectively. International collaboration offers more than just professional development; it cultivates empathy and a deeper appreciation for cultural diversity. By engaging with perspectives outside their own cultural comfort zones, participants learn to interpret and present cultural artefacts in sensitive ways. Just to share one example, a past participant of Mexican origin living in Luxembourg expressed her joy for her new “Sawa Family", stating that “we identified in each other the commitment to make museums more self-reflective, diverse, and caring places”. For museums, this means empowering staff who have the tools and understanding to create exhibitions and programmes that resonate with a wide audience and contribute to a less partial representation of history and heritage, fostering a genuine connection with different cultures and narratives. One of the most significant outcomes of such cross-cultural exploration is the ability to identify and emphasise the common ground between different cultural narratives. In a world where cultural differences are often highlighted, focusing on shared human experiences can bridge divides and promote a more inclusive approach to museum work. Programmes that encourage participants to explore both similarities and differences help create a more unified understanding of cultural heritage, fostering a sense of global solidarity and connectivity in times where geopolitical events are dividing us and brewing animosity, bigotry and misinformation. Furthermore, these international partnerships play a critical role in shaping the leadership of cultural organisations. The museum sector requires leaders who are not only well-versed in their field but also adept at navigating an evolving landscape marked by increasing demands for inclusivity, transparency and innovation. Effective leadership in this context involves inspiring diverse audiences, advocating for the value of cultural heritage and leading initiatives that promote social responsibility and cohesion. By working alongside peers from different cultural backgrounds, emerging leaders develop the ability to lead in multicultural settings – a crucial skill in today’s globalised world. This experience enhances their capacity to collaborate with international partners and address the needs of a diverse audience with cultural sensitivity and awareness. As these future leaders take on roles within museums and cultural organisations, their ability to integrate diverse perspectives will be instrumental in ensuring these institutions remain relevant and impactful. During my almost 20 years as director general of museums in Sharjah, my role heavily involved diplomatic skills such as listening, negotiation, adaptability and, above all, communication. But it would have been futile had I not adopted early in my career an accepting mindset and social awareness. International collaborations also help build networks of young professionals committed to cross-cultural understanding and cultural diplomacy. These networks lay the groundwork for future partnerships that can further the goals of global engagement and mutual respect. Museums and cultural organisations need leaders to promote international partnerships and cultivate genuine friendships. These collaborations are essential for improving museum collections and narratives, ensuring they reflect the diversity and richness of global cultures and voices. As we move forward, the lessons learnt from such initiatives will continue to shape the leaders who will guide cultural institutions toward a more connected and empathetic future.