An aerial view of the breakwaters of the Grand Faw Port project, which is under construction, in the southern Iraqi city of Basra. AFP
An aerial view of the breakwaters of the Grand Faw Port project, which is under construction, in the southern Iraqi city of Basra. AFP

Opinion

Comment

A new trade route could pave the way towards a prosperous Iraq

Mudhafar Al-Jbori
Mudhafar Al-Jbori
Dr Mudhafar Al-Jbori is the Iraqi ambassador to the UAE, and an expert in international law

October 04, 2024