Iraq's Minister of Environment Nizar Amidi speaks at a conference to announce the strategy in Baghdad on Wednesday. AFP
Iraq's Minister of Environment Nizar Amidi speaks at a conference to announce the strategy in Baghdad on Wednesday. AFP

News

MENA

Iraq unveils ambitious national strategy to protect the environment and address climate change

Six-year roadmap includes steps to address the impact of climate change, pollution and resource depletion

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

September 18, 2024