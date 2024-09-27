Aircraft cabins are dynamic environments, and it’s sometimes hard to find the balance between too hot on the ground and too cold in the air. Getty
Aircraft cabins are dynamic environments, and it’s sometimes hard to find the balance between too hot on the ground and too cold in the air. Getty

Opinion

Comment

Are aircraft cabins getting warmer or cooler? Experts blow hot and cold on the subject

Nick March is an assistant editor-in-chief at The National

September 27, 2024