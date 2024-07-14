Opinion

Comment

Trump's shooting is shocking, but America's gun problem made it unsurprising

Gavin Esler is an author and broadcaster, and a UK affairs columnist for The National

14 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Trump shooting is shocking, but gun problem made it unsurprising

The macroeconomic outlook for the rest of the year

Weekend EssayThe Lebanon we know cannot survive another war

OpinionUK and France show us the world’s political fates are far from settled

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Year of ElectionsWill Biden and Trump survive their parties’ conventions?

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space