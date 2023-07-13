The world urgently needs to broaden its approach to counter-extremism

Over the past few decades, and especially since the 9/11 attacks, the scourge of terrorism has caused immense turmoil and led to the spread of hatred and intolerance throughout the world. The violent actions of extremists have destroyed communities and turned many urban areas into war zones.

Religious extremists have a radical and uncompromising worldview. Their outlook, fuelled by a twisted interpretation of religion, has often pushed individuals to embrace violent means to achieve their ideological goals. In the process, social divisions and conflicts are created, stifling creativity, innovation and personal growth.

The Middle East has suffered disproportionately from this issue, so it is little wonder that it continues to occupy the minds of its people, even though lately regional and international anti-terrorism efforts have significantly dented the capacity of terrorist organisations like ISIS and Al Qaeda to carry out sophisticated attacks and hold territory.

The Sawab Centre, the organisation I lead, conducted a survey last year of 4,000 respondents across the region, and it showed the extent to which Arabs remain concerned about religious extremism. In the past two years, there has been a considerable decline in the number of terrorist attacks in the Mena region. But concern over the presence of extremist organisations remains high, with over 50 per cent of respondents indicating some level of apprehension. Furthermore, 75 per cent of respondents in the Gulf and 71 per cent in West Asia said they were concerned about terrorist activity in the region.

People are concerned that extremist thought remains pervasive and are worried about the online presence of hate preachers and the damage they continue to inflict, despite concerted efforts by authorities to counter their propaganda. And although the presence and influence of terrorist organisations such as ISIS and Al Qaeda have physically diminished over the past several years, these groups remain active and could become recruitment magnets again in the future.

Meanwhile, the role of the media, in how terrorism is perceived and how it can be countered, cannot be overstated. We also conducted a study that showed that how the media “frames” terrorist attacks can either contribute to or mitigate the impact of terrorism – particularly the social impact. We found media reporting that sensationalises can promote divisions and undermine community cohesion, sometimes by unwittingly aggrandising the perpetrators of attacks. This stands in opposition to more responsible reporting that fulfils the public’s right to know about security threats without – intentionally or unintentionally – promoting terrorists’ agendas.

Robust media guidelines are critical in promoting responsible reporting that focuses on the victims and avoids repeating terrorist propaganda with the result of inadvertently promoting extremist narratives. More journalists should be trained in objective, factual reporting.

Dealing with the multi-faceted threat of extremism requires an equally multi-faceted approach. To begin with, it is important to understand the ideas and arguments that fuel it by deconstructing the extremist narrative. This means analysing the messaging, identifying the manipulative techniques and exposing the flawed logic and distortions of truth. Dissecting the root causes of radicalisation is key to countering its appeal and disrupting the recruitment process more effectively. Fighting extremism also requires resolving socioeconomic issues and advancing diversity. A great deal of research has shown that people who feel excluded, disenfranchised, or detached from society at large are more prone to extremist views.

Education also helps significantly in the fight against extremism. By encouraging critical thinking and media literacy, and imparting empathy and compassion, we can give people the skills they need to distinguish between viewpoints and propaganda. Educating both young people and adults about the dangers of extremist thought, and deconstructing decades-old extremist narratives adopted by some older individuals can help prevent radicalisation and empower individuals to challenge fundamentalist beliefs within their communities.

Research and data on the impact of socio-economic factors on extremism is an essential tool in countering it. Poverty and inequality can create fertile ground for extremist thought to flourish. A nuanced approach that takes into account the various social, economic, psychological, and cognitive factors at play is critical.

Additionally, there’s a need to acknowledge that societal traditions and orthodox beliefs can be used to justify discrimination and prejudice against certain groups of people, leading to social divisions and conflicts. By challenging these beliefs with care and empathy, and promoting greater tolerance and inclusivity, we can help to build more cohesive and peaceful societies.

Ultimately, the impact of radical thinking on societies can be devastating, leading to violence, terror and the suppression of creativity and innovation. By addressing the underlying factors that contribute to radicalisation, we can work towards a more peaceful and prosperous future for all. To achieve this, it is essential to create an atmosphere that promotes open discourse, values, variety and upholds the greater good. This will help to create a culture where radical thinking cannot flourish, and where tolerance, inclusivity and harmony form the bedrock of society.