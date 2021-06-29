Cartoon for July 30, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the rising fuel prices in Lebanon
Our cartoonist's take on the rising fuel prices in Lebanon

While you're here

Published: June 29, 2021 06:00 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Petrol prices in the UAE for July 2021 have been announced. Courtesy ADNOC Distribution

UAE petrol prices to rise for fifth month in a row in July

Energy
Iran is believed to have strengthened its cyber capabilities. Getty

Iran 'giving Hezbollah cyber training' as it embraces digital warfare

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Ministry of Economy. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed launches new initiatives to boost business

Business
Business executives can apply for an exemption from quarantine rules in the UK. Getty

Business executives allowed to leave UK quarantine

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
Most Read