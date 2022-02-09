Cartoon for February 10, 2022

Our cartoonist's take on Iran's development of a new long-range ballistic missile

The National
The National
Published: February 9th 2022, 2:19 PM
IranNuclear ArsenalJcpoa
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for February 10, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for February 9, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for February 8, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for February 7, 2022