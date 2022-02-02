Cartoon for February 3, 2022

Our cartoonist's take on the probe into the 2020 US elections

The National
The National
Published: February 2nd 2022, 2:01 PM
USElectionsDonald J TrumpCapitol Hill
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for February 3, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for February 2, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for February 1, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 31, 2022