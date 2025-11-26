The budget is out, and it bites. It's the biggest tax hike in a generation and will do little to stop the current exodus of Britons. That is because Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who oversees the nation's finances, has moved beyond targeting the wealthy to punishing the middle class.

The Englishman's home is his castle and now that castle is under siege. Around 1.3 million middle-class households could now see an increase in what they pay each year on homes they already own. From April 2028, owners of properties identified as being valued at over £2 million will be liable for an annual charge, in addition to council tax liabilities. That charge will fall into specified bands, depending on the price of the home at purchase. Charges will increase in line with inflation each year from 2029-2030 onwards.

Ms Reeves’s “mansion tax” will hit professional, middle-class families, mostly in London and England's South-East. Critically, the new levies could be catastrophic for retirees, the elderly and other homeowners who are asset-rich but cash-poor.

For avoidance of doubt, it’s the professionals, supposedly some of the working people Labour promised to spare in its election manifesto, that Ms Reeves is now going after: the lawyers and the doctors and the engineers. She claims it’s because she has a £22 billion budget hole to fill, but I doubt most hardworking Brits will buy it.

The truth is, having backtracked on plans to raise income tax and refused to reform welfare and scale back benefits, the Chancellor’s remaining options are few. Clearly, detonating the last working engine of the British economy – property – is a small price to pay to keep the Labour party backbenchers in line.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Ms Reeves has moved beyond targeting the truly wealthy to including the middle class in her designs. EPA

All this yo-yoing has left markets skittish and the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) jumping the gun; its leak of Labour's budget before it could be properly announced by the Chancellor is just the latest test of nerves. Gilts already rose 10 basis points after Ms Reeves squashed plans for an income tax hike.

For context, Britain’s mid-income workers pay less income tax than any other nation in the G7. In fact, those making around £37,480, the median full-time salary in the UK in 2024, are paying the lowest percentage of income and payroll taxes since 1990. And while the top 1 per cent of Britons now shoulder 29 per cent of the income tax burden, the departure of the nation’s top earners – and the Chancellor’s own backtracking on raising the income tax for everyone – means the government will struggle to fill in the gap. Translation: it’s mission-critical that mid-income and low-income earners begin to pay more income tax, particularly now with millions more people than ever before making demands on the welfare system. Yet the government just couldn't get there.

Simply put, the Labour government lacks leadership, the confidence of the British public and, above all, the political will to tackle the country’s problems. The government's approval rating sits at just 14 per cent, and economists are warning that politics is driving economics rather than the other way around. This week’s budget may not end in tears, but bond markets will be looking for more than just a commitment to fiscal discipline and a credible plan to achieve it. They will also be looking for signs that the government is planning to make significant spending cuts. But that’s tough to achieve when Ms Reeves cannot even say out loud that benefits must be cut, unskilled migration must stop and net-zero policies must be reversed.

Critics charge that putting British homeowners squarely in the crosshairs is tantamount to a class war against middle England

Critics charge that putting British homeowners squarely in the crosshairs is tantamount to a class war against middle England. And, make no mistake; in targeting them, the Labour government is simply adding to a growing list of Britons who will see emigrating as their best and only option. A recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The National supports that narrative: only 51 per cent of those surveyed said they would live in the UK given the current economic conditions, while eight in 10 people say it’s the UAE that offers career opportunities and the prospect of long-term stability and growth.

Recently revised immigration statistics now put the number of Brits who made good their escape in 2024 at 257,000. That’s a 234 per cent increase on the numbers initially put out by the Office for National Statistics. And while these Brits may not all have moved abroad to places with friendlier tax policies, it’s safe to say that a large proportion have done so. The legendary British prime minister Winston Churchill famously said, “When you’re going through hell, keep going” – but for how long can Britain’s middle class keep up the fight?

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



What’s in the budget? Freeze in income tax thresholds results in 780,000 more basic-rate, 920,000 more higher-rate and 4,000 more additional rate payers

National Insurance charged on salary-sacrificed pension contributions above annual £2,000 threshold

Rates on property, savings and dividend income to rise by 2 percentage points

Electric cars hit with 3p per mile tax from April 2028

Two-child benefit cap is removed, costing £3bn

5p cut in fuel duty is retained until September 2026

Debt to rise from 95 per cent of GDP to 96.1 per cent by the end of the decade

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

The specs: 2018 Peugeot 5008 Price, base / as tested: Dh99,900 / Dh134,900 Engine: 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 165hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 240Nm @ 1,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5