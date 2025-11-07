Zohran Mamdani's heartening victory

With regard to Adla Massoud's piece Democrat Zohran Mamdani becomes New York City's first Muslim mayor (November 5): I send Mayor Mamdani my warmest congratulations. It was 7 am here in the UAE and I slept only four hours, following every update about the election. In the morning I woke to the terrific news. His victory is a political milestone and a moment in history. I pray that he will represent the true essence of Islam, the Islam that propaganda has tried to destroy yet remains pure, merciful and just. The Islam that teaches love for all people, respect for all faiths, and compassion for humanity.

May your leadership remind the world why we hold on to our religion with pride. Let your name be written in American history not only as the first Muslim mayor of New York, but as the leader who changed lives for the better, regardless of religion, guided by the values that Islam truly teaches. Congratulations to him once again and God bless New York.

Name withheld on request, Dubai

I'm really happy he won and that all the false narratives and Islamophobia from the opposition failed to keep him down. He has the support of several thousands of immigrants.

Adel M, Istanbul, Turkey

Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani. His campaign was very impressive, and I think he will serve the city of New York well, even as heads in the White House are probably spinning.

Deena Alouni. Abu Dhabi

Israel's troubling approach to Lebanon

With reference to Hadley Gamble's piece Israel's 'muscular approach' in Lebanon now counterproductive, says Hochstein (November 3): Why do they keep lying. Israel has offered zero guaranteed for Lebanon's safety. So why would anyone trust the country? They continue to break all the ceasefires. They continue to break international law. They have been accused of committing war crimes. How can you expect people to trust this so called state?

Rawan Beydoun, Beirut, Lebanon

Maybe there isn't much choice in any case but to give Israel a chance. Who knows, this might work.

Chady Georges, Beirut

How can anyone trust an entity that is built on illegal occupation, land theft, mass killings and has a problem complying to international law, breaks UN resolutions and does not respect any agreement?

Ghassan F, Beirut, Lebanon

Why are we pretending that we haven't just witnessed a what many international agencies describe as a genocide for the past two years? Why should we pretend this is the Israel of the '70s and '90s, when it could still have been called a bit rational.

Simmi D, London

They need to leave Lebanon alone. To most Lebanese, Israel isn't a country as much as an occupation. They have been killing Lebanese people for over 70 years. Enough is enough.

Nancy Hillar, New York, US

A museum's spectacular opening ceremony

In reference to the editorial The glory of Egypt's long-awaited museum (November 3): I am so very proud of my beautiful country. Egypt really showed the world how to celebrate the opening of the most incredible museum. It was by far the most spectacular event Egyptians have seen in recent times. It was so well-organised – the costumes, the imagery, the music and the speeches will stay with Egyptians for a long time.

Faiza Shafeek, East Sussex, UK

