Zohran Mamdani's heartening victory
With regard to Adla Massoud's piece Democrat Zohran Mamdani becomes New York City's first Muslim mayor (November 5): I send Mayor Mamdani my warmest congratulations. It was 7 am here in the UAE and I slept only four hours, following every update about the election. In the morning I woke to the terrific news. His victory is a political milestone and a moment in history. I pray that he will represent the true essence of Islam, the Islam that propaganda has tried to destroy yet remains pure, merciful and just. The Islam that teaches love for all people, respect for all faiths, and compassion for humanity.
May your leadership remind the world why we hold on to our religion with pride. Let your name be written in American history not only as the first Muslim mayor of New York, but as the leader who changed lives for the better, regardless of religion, guided by the values that Islam truly teaches. Congratulations to him once again and God bless New York.
Name withheld on request, Dubai
I'm really happy he won and that all the false narratives and Islamophobia from the opposition failed to keep him down. He has the support of several thousands of immigrants.
Adel M, Istanbul, Turkey
Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani. His campaign was very impressive, and I think he will serve the city of New York well, even as heads in the White House are probably spinning.
Deena Alouni. Abu Dhabi
Israel's troubling approach to Lebanon
With reference to Hadley Gamble's piece Israel's 'muscular approach' in Lebanon now counterproductive, says Hochstein (November 3): Why do they keep lying. Israel has offered zero guaranteed for Lebanon's safety. So why would anyone trust the country? They continue to break all the ceasefires. They continue to break international law. They have been accused of committing war crimes. How can you expect people to trust this so called state?
Rawan Beydoun, Beirut, Lebanon
Maybe there isn't much choice in any case but to give Israel a chance. Who knows, this might work.
Chady Georges, Beirut
How can anyone trust an entity that is built on illegal occupation, land theft, mass killings and has a problem complying to international law, breaks UN resolutions and does not respect any agreement?
Ghassan F, Beirut, Lebanon
Why are we pretending that we haven't just witnessed a what many international agencies describe as a genocide for the past two years? Why should we pretend this is the Israel of the '70s and '90s, when it could still have been called a bit rational.
Simmi D, London
They need to leave Lebanon alone. To most Lebanese, Israel isn't a country as much as an occupation. They have been killing Lebanese people for over 70 years. Enough is enough.
Nancy Hillar, New York, US
A museum's spectacular opening ceremony
In reference to the editorial The glory of Egypt's long-awaited museum (November 3): I am so very proud of my beautiful country. Egypt really showed the world how to celebrate the opening of the most incredible museum. It was by far the most spectacular event Egyptians have seen in recent times. It was so well-organised – the costumes, the imagery, the music and the speeches will stay with Egyptians for a long time.
Faiza Shafeek, East Sussex, UK
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
In-demand jobs and monthly salaries
- Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000
- Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000
- Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
- Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000
- HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000
- Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000
- Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000
- Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
- Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000
- Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000
- Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000
- Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500
- Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000
- Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E153hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E200Nm%20at%204%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6.3L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh106%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The biog
Name: Timothy Husband
Nationality: New Zealand
Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney
Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier
Favourite music: Billy Joel
Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia
Yahya Al Ghassani's bio
Date of birth: April 18, 1998
Playing position: Winger
Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda
Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
if you go
The flights
Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi.
The hotel
|
Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850
Events and tours
There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com
For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art.
More information
For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com
Tori Amos
Native Invader
Decca
The specs
Engine: 1.5-litre turbo
Power: 181hp
Torque: 230Nm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Starting price: Dh79,000
On sale: Now
Global state-owned investor ranking by size
|
1.
|
United States
|
2.
|
China
|
3.
|
UAE
|
4.
|
Japan
|
5
|
Norway
|
6.
|
Canada
|
7.
|
Singapore
|
8.
|
Australia
|
9.
|
Saudi Arabia
|
10.
|
South Korea
Fight card
1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY)
2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR)
3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR)
4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ)
5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA)
6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA)
7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY)
8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY)
9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA)
10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)