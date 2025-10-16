Whatever her faults, Aung San Suu Kyi doesn't deserve to end her days in solitary confinement

For most of their lives, the two half-British sons of the fallen human rights figure Aung San Suu Kyi have kept out of the limelight. Recently, however, the former Myanmar de facto leader’s younger son, Kim Aris, has been speaking out, concerned that the world has forgotten about his imprisoned mother, who was toppled by a military coup in February 2021, and who at the age of 80 now faces worsening heart problems and is in dire need, he says, of urgent medical attention.

Contrary to claims she is being held under house arrest, Mr Aris believes she is in solitary confinement in a prison in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital. “I don’t think anybody outside of the prison or the military has seen her for over two years, at least. No one has been allowed to see her,” he told the veteran Myanmar correspondent Bertil Lintner earlier this month. “The military have said she is being held under house arrest, but there is no evidence of that all. At other times, they said she has had a stroke. We actually got a letter right around the earthquake this year that she has died. It’s obviously hard to deal with all this false information.”

What most observers do agree on is that the charges over which Ms Suu Kyi was sentenced were dubious and politically motivated. The UN Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Guterres have both separately called for her release. Mr Aris claims that “even China wants to see my mother free” in order that the elections the military junta has scheduled to begin this December could be regarded “to be in any way, shape or form legitimate”.

But amid the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, and turmoil and devastation in other parts of the world, including Gaza and Sudan, Ms Suu Kyi’s plight is drawing little attention. The woman who sprung to fame in 1988 after she addressed half a million people at a rally in Yangon, the country’s then capital, became a pro-democracy hero, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991; although by then, she was already under house arrest, after her party, the National League for Democracy, won a general election the previous year. The Tatmadaw, the military forces that had once been led by her own father, Myanmar’s father of independence, Gen Aung San, refused to accept the result and kept her under armed guard for most of the next two decades.

Whether or not Aung San Suu Kyi can help Myanmar emerge from its current crisis, she surely deserves better than her current fate. Getty

Ms Suu Kyi’s star never faded, and when, under the junta’s “Roadmap to democracy”, the NLD won the 2015 general election, she and her party were congratulated by leaders around the world. It wasn’t long after, however, that her image began to be tarnished as she was accused of standing by while the Myanmar military perpetrated a series of atrocities on the Muslim Rohingya minority in the country’s far west. In 2019, she made a speech at the International Court of Justice in The Hague defending Myanmar’s military against the charge of genocide. By this point, cities, states and museums had already rescinded honours she had been awarded, and there were calls for her Nobel to be revoked.

In 2021, nine months after the coup, I wrote in these pages that the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya that took place under Ms Suu Kyi’s watch was probably the reason why there was not greater global support for Myanmar’s embattled democracy movement. Mr Aris also acknowledges that this may well have lessened sympathy for her predicament, but he denies the allegation that she colluded with the military’s actions.

“The UN got it wrong, as did the international community,” he has said. She was “trying to do everything she could to stop those abuses”. She ran “a parallel government” and was “not in control” – the military was.

He points to her ICJ speech and says that “given what she sacrificed, people could have looked into it more before denouncing her”. It is true that if you read the full text, Ms Suu Kyi did in fact say: “if war crimes have been committed by members of Myanmar’s Defence Services, they will be prosecuted through our military justice system, in accordance with Myanmar’s Constitution.” She also referred to “the sufferings of the many innocent people whose lives were torn apart as a consequence of the armed conflicts of 2016 and 2017, in particular, those who have had to flee their homes and are now living in camps in Cox’s Bazar” (in neighbouring Bangladesh).

On a human level, it is hard to disagree with Aris that his ailing mother should not have to serve out her remaining years alone

A son who was a young teenager when he saw his mother first put under house arrest in Yangon, who has observed her suffering from afar, who witnessed his father Michael die from cancer in 1999 in Britain, after the junta refused him a visa to enter Myanmar to say a “final goodbye” to his wife: we can surely understand why Mr Aris wishes to stand up for Ms Suu Kyi.

His protestations will not clear her name. Even her fellow Nobel Laureate, Desmond Tutu, condemned her in 2017. “If the political price of your ascension to the highest office in Myanmar is your silence” over the Rohingya, he wrote, “the price is surely too steep”. Mr Aris has retorted, saying: “I think she spoke out a great deal but what she said wasn’t reported.” If he can produce documentary evidence of her doing so, perhaps the case for her defence can and should be constructed.

But on a human level, it is hard to disagree with Mr Aris that his ailing mother should not have to serve out her remaining years alone, in a cell he says is “infested with cockroaches and mosquitoes” and with no air conditioning even in the extreme heat. The twilight of Ms Suu Kyi may be the fading away of a politician whose halo turned to ashes of shame. But could he be right that “she is one of the few people who can extract any sort of peace out of the mess the country is in right now”?

I would not previously have thought so, but the present situation in Myanmar is so dire that any straw of hope is worth clutching. And even if she could not help, Ms Suu Kyi surely deserves better than her current fate.

Mr Aris is highly reluctant to become a public figure of any sort. But we can comprehend, and perhaps applaud him, when he says: “Although I never wanted to take up the cause and follow in her footsteps, I cannot stand aside and let what is happening unfold before me without at least trying to stand up and do my bit.”

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SupplyVan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2029%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MRO%20and%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Three-day coronation Royal purification The entire coronation ceremony extends over three days from May 4-6, but Saturday is the one to watch. At the time of 10:09am the royal purification ceremony begins. Wearing a white robe, the king will enter a pavilion at the Grand Palace, where he will be doused in sacred water from five rivers and four ponds in Thailand. In the distant past water was collected from specific rivers in India, reflecting the influential blend of Hindu and Buddhist cosmology on the coronation. Hindu Brahmins and the country's most senior Buddhist monks will be present. Coronation practices can be traced back thousands of years to ancient India. The crown Not long after royal purification rites, the king proceeds to the Baisal Daksin Throne Hall where he receives sacred water from eight directions. Symbolically that means he has received legitimacy from all directions of the kingdom. He ascends the Bhadrapitha Throne, where in regal robes he sits under a Nine-Tiered Umbrella of State. Brahmins will hand the monarch the royal regalia, including a wooden sceptre inlaid with gold, a precious stone-encrusted sword believed to have been found in a lake in northern Cambodia, slippers, and a whisk made from yak's hair. The Great Crown of Victory is the centrepiece. Tiered, gold and weighing 7.3 kilograms, it has a diamond from India at the top. Vajiralongkorn will personally place the crown on his own head and then issues his first royal command. The audience On Saturday afternoon, the newly-crowned king is set to grant a "grand audience" to members of the royal family, the privy council, the cabinet and senior officials. Two hours later the king will visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, the most sacred space in Thailand, which on normal days is thronged with tourists. He then symbolically moves into the Royal Residence. The procession The main element of Sunday's ceremonies, streets across Bangkok's historic heart have been blocked off in preparation for this moment. The king will sit on a royal palanquin carried by soldiers dressed in colourful traditional garb. A 21-gun salute will start the procession. Some 200,000 people are expected to line the seven-kilometre route around the city. Meet the people On the last day of the ceremony Rama X will appear on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace at 4:30pm "to receive the good wishes of the people". An hour later, diplomats will be given an audience at the Grand Palace. This is the only time during the ceremony that representatives of foreign governments will greet the king.

ADCC AFC Women’s Champions League Group A fixtures October 3: v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC

October 6: v Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC

October 9: v Sabah FA

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.

People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.

Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.

But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.