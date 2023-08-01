Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi pardoned in five of 19 cases, state media says

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be pardoned in five of the 19 cases for which she was sentenced to a total of 33 years, state media reported on Tuesday.

Suu Kyi, 78, was arrested following the military takeover and tried on charges including election fraud, which her supporters claim were contrived to discredit her and prevent her from resuming a role in politics.

Last month, the deposed leader's lawyers said she will appeal to the country's Supreme Court against her convictions. She has denied all charges.

Myanmar Radio and Television reported the pardons on Tuesday but Reuters cited a source saying she would remain under house arrest.

“She won't be free from house arrest,” said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, Reuters reported.