Aung San Suu Kyi jailed in Myanmar for a further seven years after corruption conviction

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced the country's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to a further seven years in jail after convicting her on additional corruption charges.

The ruling extends her prison sentence to 33 years.

Suu Kyi, 77, was sentenced in a court session held behind closed doors.

The Nobel laureate was previously sentenced to 26 years in prison after being found guilty of several offences, all of which she has denied.

This is a developing story.