Gratitude to the UAE's emergency medical team

On May 25, I experienced a life-threatening medical emergency. It felt like the oxygen switch in my body had been turned off. I live alone and was gasping for oxygen as hopelessly as if I was in an anoxic environment, and with what little breath I had left, I struggled to dial the emergency hotline. My voice was barely audible.

Within minutes, the emergency medical team arrived at my door. Calm and professional, they swiftly stabilised me with remarkable precision and care. In that terrifying moment, they breathed life back into me.

I find myself unable to keep this to myself. Every now and then, the memory of that day plays back in my mind. I feel deeply indebted to the UAE. The least I can do is to publicly acknowledge and thank this country for building a system that truly protects its people.

To the government and to those responders: thank you for saving my life.

Ini Ntuk, Dubai

Air India crash report shocker

With reference to the report Fuel supply cut off seconds before Air India crash, investigation finds (July 12): It was disturbing to read that the Air India AI171 fight crash was possibly triggered by a cut-off of the fuel to the engines. This is a preliminary finding and further investigations are in progress. The US Federal Aviation Administration, had advised as early as December 2018, that the spring-loaded switch could malfunction, under some circumstances.

At any time, typically about 15,000 to 20,000 commercial airplanes are in the air during peak hours. It is terrifying to think that the fuel could choke automatically, in some planes, for an unknown reason. What will happen if the flight is cruising at 20,000 or 30,000-feet height? The very thought is chilling.

Air travel is very common in our global connected world. Hopefully the investigations will zero into the precise triggers of the accident, so that people are not petrified to fly. We cannot have a situation where people pray every time before boarding a flight or even avoid air travel.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

UAE's water supply for Gazans

In reference to the article UAE to supply desalinated water to Gaza through new pipeline (July 15): The UAE's plan to supply desalinated water to Gaza through a new pipeline could be a significant aid to the people and improve living conditions.

Yulia Bigdanova, Abu Dhabi

Israel's denial of water, food and medicine to the women and children of Gaza is a war crime that humanity will never forget or forgive.

John Moore, Colorado, US

The anguish of parents in Gaza

With regard to Nagham Mohanna and Rakan Abdel El Rahman's story Gaza mother's anguish after three children hit by Israeli air strike (July 15): Children don't deserve this. Innocent civilians shouldn't suffer for the actions of an Israel's extreme rightwing government. It's high time the American administration understood this.

Erin K, Kutaisi, Georgia

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.