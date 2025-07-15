UAE to supply desalinated water to Gaza through new pipeline

The UAE has announced the launch of a new project to supply desalinated water to the southern Gaza Strip through a new pipeline.

Under the project, water will be delivered from the Egyptian border, state news agency Wam reported. The pipeline, 6.7km long and 315mm wide, will link the desalination plant built by the Emirates on the Egyptian side to displaced Palestinians between Khan Younis and Rafah.

The project, part of the Gallant Knight 3 campaign, aims to serve 600,000 affected Gaza residents, providing 15 litres of desalinated water per person each day.

Urgent need

More than 80 per cent of water facilities in Gaza have been destroyed, leaving many within the enclave struggling to fight dehydration on a daily basis.

“The new water pipeline project is not merely an emergency response to the water crisis in Gaza, but rather an extension of the UAE's consistent approach to supporting the Palestinian people, especially in light of the catastrophic circumstances caused by the war,” said Sharif Al Nairab, media official for Operation Gallant Knight 3.

“The UAE has been and continues to be the primary supporter of Gaza across various sectors, from the construction of desalination plants to the provision of water tankers, well drilling and network maintenance, all the way to this vital project that seeks to secure drinking water for the most affected areas.”

This project is the latest in a series of initiatives launched by the UAE to address the collapse of infrastructure, particularly water resources, in the enclave.

It comes as displaced Palestinians in 18 areas of Gaza are being forced to move again as the Israeli army announced eviction orders "for their safety" on Tuesday.

Israel's war on the enclave has killed at least 58,479 Palestinians and injured 139,355 since October 7, 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

Unicef has warned of a “man-made drought” as so much of the territory’s drinking water system was dysfunctional.

