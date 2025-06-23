Gaza facing 'man-made drought' with water system on brink of collapse

Gaza's population, already struggling to feed themselves because of Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid, now face the prospect of a “man-made drought” unless Israel starts to allow fuel into the coastal strip.

After more than 20 months of war, only 40 per cent of the Palestinian territory's production facilities for drinking water remain functional – 87 out of 217 – but only as long as limited fuel reserves last, according to UN children's agency Unicef.

“If the current more than 100-day blockade on fuel coming into Gaza does not end, children will begin to die of thirst,” Unicef spokesperson James Elder warned.

Fuel has become essential to power services such as water supply and health care for more than two million Palestinians, after Israel cut electricity supply to Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas that triggered the war.

Mr Elder said that while there was rightful concern over the nutrition situation in Gaza, with Unicef reporting a 50 per cent increase in children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years being admitted for treatment of acute malnutrition from April to May, “water cannot be sidelined”.

“Gaza is facing what would amount to a man-made drought. Water systems are collapsing,” he told a press briefing in Geneva.

Gaza's Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU) said the lack of fuel and operating materials was threatening a complete breakdown in water and sanitation systems, with the functioning of desalination plants, pumping stations, and groundwater wells all affected.

“Access to clean and safe water has become a daily challenge that threatens public health and puts children's lives in direct danger,” the CMWU told The National. “This collapse is not technical, it is the direct result of the blockade and denial of essential operational materials.”

The utility called on the United Nations and international humanitarian organisations to act swiftly to prevent a health and environmental disaster.

Besides pumps and generators, fuel is also needed for tankers to carry water to makeshift camps for Gazans displaced by the war.

Assem Al Nabeeh, an engineer and spokesperson for Gaza city’s municipality, detailed the scale of the infrastructure damage caused by Israel's war against Hamas.

“The occupation has destroyed more than 75 per cent of the city’s central water wells, either entirely or partially,” Mr Al Nabeeh told the National. “In Gaza city alone, we have over 110,000 metres of water pipelines damaged. The situation is far worse across the strip.”

He said less than half of the city area currently receives any water supply. Even in the best circumstances in previous months, only half the city had access. Most residents haven’t received water in months.

International standards call for 100 to 120 litres of water per person per day but Gaza's residents receive far less, according to Mr Al Nabeeh. The result is outbreaks of gastrointestinal and skin diseases due to the lack of basic hygiene, he said.

He said the lack of potable water was forcing some people to drink water from taps, which was only suitable for cleaning because of contamination and high salinity.

“This is not just a crisis of drinking water,” Mr Al Nabeeh said. “It is a daily crisis of survival. Unless fuel, spare parts and maintenance equipment are allowed in, we will lose the entire system, and countless lives along with it.”

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

DUNE%3A%20PART%20TWO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Denis%20Villeneuve%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Timothee%20Chamalet%2C%20Zendaya%2C%20Austin%20Butler%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart