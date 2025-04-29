Better policies can be designed if we understand people better

Why do people still leave the lights on, even when they know it is a waste of energy? Why do we put unwanted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/22/uae-launches-awareness-campaign-to-tackle-food-waste/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/22/uae-launches-awareness-campaign-to-tackle-food-waste/">food straight in the waste bin</a> instead of saving it for later? And why do some policies fall short, even when they are built on sound logic and good intentions? The answers often lie not in what people know, but in how they think, feel and behave. This is exactly where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2021/07/19/how-adnoc-uses-ai-and-behavioural-science-to-cultivate-pandemic-resilience/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2021/07/19/how-adnoc-uses-ai-and-behavioural-science-to-cultivate-pandemic-resilience/">behavioural science</a> plays a vital role. Behavioural science helps governments design policies that are not only well-intentioned, but also effective because they are grounded in how people behave, not how we wish they would. By understanding the psychological and social influences that shape everyday decisions, policymakers can craft interventions that are more relevant, more resonant, and ultimately, more effective. This shift is gaining momentum globally. In the Middle East and North Africa region, behavioural science is increasingly being applied to address pressing challenges, from climate resilience to digital transformation, to health and well-being. The UAE is leading the way. Behavioural insights are being embedded into policymaking across priority areas such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/02/04/year-of-sustainability-leaves-lasting-legacy-for-businesses-and-residents/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/02/04/year-of-sustainability-leaves-lasting-legacy-for-businesses-and-residents/">sustainability</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/16/how-ai-can-help-transform-the-gulfs-education-systems/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/16/how-ai-can-help-transform-the-gulfs-education-systems/">education</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/12/26/why-it-is-crucial-to-promote-financial-literacy-among-blue-collar-workers/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/12/26/why-it-is-crucial-to-promote-financial-literacy-among-blue-collar-workers/">financial inclusion</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/18/abu-dhabi-gym-of-future/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/18/abu-dhabi-gym-of-future/">health</a>. These efforts are underpinned by a growing local evidence base and a firm commitment to innovation. To understand why people make certain decisions, we must examine the small, everyday barriers that get in the way of better choices. By identifying and addressing these friction points, we can make it easier for people to take actions that support their well-being and protect the environment. We have seen, for instance, how simple interventions such as reminder messages about optimal AC temperature settings or prompts to reduce food waste can shift household behaviour in meaningful ways. The most effective nudges do not demand significant effort; they make the next step feel clear and manageable, turning better choices into everyday habits. Behavioural insights help design policies that feel intuitive and human-centred, rather than abstract or burdensome. They are not about changing people but about revisiting the context in which people make decisions. When applied across services, the benefits of behavioural science grow. Interventions can be tested and refined in real time. Services can become easier to use and more responsive. And policies can be tailored to meet the specific needs and motivations of different communities. This people-first approach aligns with the UAE’s broader innovation agenda and the national drive to enhance quality of life and public service delivery. Behavioural science helps ensure that these ambitions are grounded in real-world human experience. We also see growing interest across the region. Governments, researchers and private-sector partners are coming together to explore how behavioural science can deliver practical solutions to complex challenges. This collaborative ecosystem is key to embedding culturally relevant, evidence-based approaches. The coming years could prove pivotal. With the right partnerships and a continued focus on real-world impact, the region is well-positioned to lead in designing policies that work for people, with people. BX2025, the first-ever Behavioural Exchange conference in the Mena region, will accelerate this momentum. Hosted in Abu Dhabi by the UAE’s Behavioural Science Group, in collaboration with the Behavioural Insights Team and the Centre for Behavioural Institutional Design at New York University Abu Dhabi, BX2025 will convene leading global thinkers, policymakers and practitioners. The event will explore the role of behavioural science in shaping more inclusive, resilient and responsive governance. The future will not be driven by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/29/abu-dhabi-introduces-facial-recognition-technology-at-hotels-to-cut-check-in-times/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/29/abu-dhabi-introduces-facial-recognition-technology-at-hotels-to-cut-check-in-times/">technology </a>alone. It will be defined by how well we understand and serve the people at the heart of every decision. By putting human behaviour at the centre of policy design, we can build a future that is not only smarter but also more sustainable and more attuned to the needs of our communities.