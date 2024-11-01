Abu Dhabi research project aims to cut domestic waste

A major new project will examine ways to cut <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/here-s-how-one-family-has-lived-a-zero-waste-lifestyle-in-dubai-1.720624" target="_blank">domestic waste</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. The study is being conducted by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, seeking to decrease the volume of domestic waste, including plastics, that ends up in landfill and in the environment. Announcing the move on Thursday, the EAD said it will focus on<b> “</b>exploring and implementing behavioural change techniques” suited to an emirate which is home to more than 200 nationalities. Researchers at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2022/04/22/uaes-best-universities-sorbonne-university-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Sorbonne University</a> Abu Dhabi will use an approach combining sociology, psychology and waste management to devise solutions that are both effective and “culturally sensitive”. The project will cover all sectors of the population and will include rural, urban and suburban communities. “Using the university's advanced research capabilities, we aim to understand how Abu Dhabi’s diverse community perceives domestic waste and its handling,” said Shaikha Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the agency. “This research will inform and guide stakeholders, including retail, consumers, households and waste management companies on reducing domestic waste at source. Ultimately, our goal is to decrease the volume of domestic waste, including plastics, that ends up in landfills and the environment.” Ms Al Dhaheri said by knowing how people think and act it would be possible to implement behavioural change programmes, encouraging people to be responsible citizens and changing how domestic waste is handled. “The study results will act as a guide for effective communication across the population. We know that change can only happen when the community is informed, engaged, and takes proactive steps to alter their habits for the good of our shared environment.” Much of the waste generated across the UAE currently <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/living-in-the-uae-the-ultimate-guide-to-recycling-in-the-emirates-1.1186992" target="_blank">ends up in landfill</a> but authorities in Abu Dhabi have been increasing efforts to tackle waste over the past few years. Abu Dhabi-based waste management and recycling services company Tadweer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/04/14/abu-dhabi-unveils-ambitious-zero-waste-plan/" target="_blank">previously said</a> it was aiming to divert 80 per cent of waste from landfills by 2030. Abu Dhabi has also banned <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/2022/04/06/abu-dhabi-to-ban-single-used-plastic-bags-from-june/" target="_blank">single-use plastic bags</a> and phased out single-use foam cups, plates and food containers, built <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/abu-dhabi-transforms-former-shipping-containers-into-bus-stops-1.759191" target="_blank">recycling stations</a> and generally encouraging people to think more sustainably. This research collaboration, which was formally signed last month, will also see university researchers analyse international case studies and the collection of data in the emirate, through surveys and focus groups, to assess current practices and identify barriers and motivators. The university will then propose recommendations and measures to foster effective and sustainable changes in residents’ behaviours towards domestic waste, it was stated. Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, vice chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said the project “transcends traditional academic boundaries”. “By exploring the sociocultural aspects of domestic waste in Abu Dhabi, we aim to devise solutions that not only reduce environmental impact but also resonate with the diverse communities in the emirate,” she said. “We believe that achieving real change requires engaging stakeholders beyond academia and involving the community in meaningful ways. To accomplish this, we have outlined a multifaceted approach that combines sociology, psychology and waste management expertise to guide behavioural change towards sustainability.”