Next week marks 100 days of the second Trump term, and an interesting new milestone could be coming into view: the high-water mark of the 78-year-old leader's power. Bloomberg
Next week marks 100 days of the second Trump term, and an interesting new milestone could be coming into view: the high-water mark of the 78-year-old leader's power. Bloomberg

Opinion

Trump's next 100 days could be a lot harder for him

Thomas Watkins is Washington bureau chief at The National

April 25, 2025