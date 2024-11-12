Pneumonia kills 800,000 children a year. This can and must be prevented, along with another deadly disease

As landmarks around the world bathe in blue light in mid-November, we are reminded of the pressing global health issues of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/11/24/china-pneumonia-outbreak-children/" target="_blank">pneumonia</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/03/uaes-healthcare-bill-for-diabetes-could-soar-to-34-billion-a-year-study-suggests/" target="_blank">diabetes</a>. November 12th, World Pneumonia Day, and November 14th, World Diabetes Day, will serve as pivotal moments to galvanise international attention and action towards these pervasive and often deadly diseases. While the blue illumination symbolises hope and awareness, it also casts a stark light on the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat these health threats. Pneumonia, often referred to as the "forgotten killer of children", remains one of the leading causes of death among children under five, claiming approximately 800,000 young lives each year. This infectious disease, which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/newsmaker-pneumonia-1.201028" target="_blank">inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs</a>, can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Despite being preventable and treatable, pneumonia continues to disproportionately <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/01/25/pneumonia-outbreak-kills-hundreds-of-children-in-pakistan/" target="_blank">affect vulnerable populations</a> in low- and middle-income countries. Children who survive severe pneumonia often face long-term consequences, including chronic respiratory issues and weakened immune systems, which can affect their growth and development. The economic cost is substantial, as families may incur high out-of-pocket expenses for medical care, and healthcare systems are strained by the need for hospitalisation and advanced treatments. Addressing pneumonia requires a multifaceted approach. Vaccines available for several of the most common causes of pneumonia and expanding access, particularly in low-resource settings, is essential. Additionally, improving nutrition, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/uae-residents-warned-of-risk-to-health-from-dirty-air-conditioning-units-1.1235821" target="_blank">reducing indoor air pollution</a>, and promoting breastfeeding can bolster children's immune systems against infections. Early and accurate diagnosis, followed by timely and appropriate treatment, is vital. Antibiotics can effectively treat bacterial pneumonia, but access to these medications and the ability to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections remain challenging in many regions. Strengthening healthcare infrastructure, training healthcare workers, and increasing public awareness about the signs and symptoms of pneumonia can enhance early detection and intervention. The Pneumolight Campaign is aimed at raising global awareness for pneumonia. A part of the awareness campaign is to illuminate 362 iconic monuments in 38 countries across the world. While pneumonia predominantly affects the young, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/diabetes/" target="_blank">diabetes is a chronic condition</a> that knows no age boundaries, affecting over 500 million people worldwide. World Diabetes Day marks this growing epidemic, which poses significant health, social and economic challenges globally. Diabetes is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels due to the body's inability to produce or effectively use insulin, and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/07/12/britains-weight-problem-cant-be-ignored/" target="_blank">consequences of unmanaged diabetes</a> are severe, including cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, blindness and lower-limb amputations. The rise in diabetes prevalence is alarming, driven by urbanisation, aging populations and unhealthy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/10/05/new-diabetes-screening-campaign-in-uae-will-help-promote-healthy-lifestyle-choices/" target="_blank">lifestyles</a>. This epidemic not only affects individuals but also places immense pressure on healthcare systems and economies. The cost of managing diabetes and its complications is substantial, diverting resources from other critical health needs. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/09/06/meet-the-emirati-woman-who-reversed-diabetes-through-drastic-lifestyle-changes/" target="_blank">prevention and management of diabetes</a> requires a comprehensive and co-ordinated approach, and education plays a pivotal role. Empowering people with knowledge about their condition, how to manage it, and the importance of regular check-ups can lead to better health results. Community-based interventions, support groups, and digital health solutions can also provide critical support to those living with diabetes. The illumination of landmarks in blue this month is a symbol of solidarity and awareness. However, it must also be a call to action for the international community to prioritise pneumonia and diabetes on the global health agenda. Governments, healthcare organisations and the private sector must collaborate to implement and fund comprehensive strategies to prevent, diagnose and treat these diseases. In this regard, the UAE's dedication to healthcare extends beyond its borders, with a commitment to improving world health alongside our international partners, which aligns with its commitment to global humanitarianism. This inclusive vision underpins all of the UAE's international aid efforts, ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it most, without discrimination. The UAE has a long history of providing humanitarian aid to countries in need, including substantial contributions to healthcare services in regions affected by conflicts, natural disasters and pandemics. This aid often includes medical supplies, equipment, and the establishment of healthcare facilities in affected areas. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE played a crucial role in supporting the global response. The country provided millions of vaccine doses to various countries, particularly those with limited access. Additionally, the UAE sent medical supplies, testing kits, and personal protective equipment to numerous nations to help combat the virus. The UAE collaborates with international agencies such as the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and the Red Cross to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, promote disease prevention and enhance emergency medical response in developing countries. It also organises medical missions and volunteer programmes, sending healthcare professionals to underserved regions to deliver medical care and training. These missions aim to build local healthcare capacity and provide immediate assistance. Additionally, the UAE supports refugees through initiatives such as the Emirates Red Crescent, establishing field hospitals in locations such as Chad and Rafah, deploying mobile clinics, and offering essential healthcare services in refugee camps worldwide. By providing critically needed medical resources, diseases such as pneumonia and diabetes can be treated in these high-risk populations. Investment in research and innovation is also essential to develop new vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tools. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/02/08/neglected-tropical-diseases-ntd-last-mile/" target="_blank">The UAE invests in medical research and innovation</a> through funding and partnerships with global research institutions, aiming to advance medical knowledge, develop new treatments, and improve healthcare delivery systems worldwide. Addressing pneumonia and diabetes requires a commitment to health equity. Initiatives such as the Global Action Plan for Pneumonia and Diarrhoea and the Global Diabetes Compact can help. Ultimately every person, regardless of where they live, should have the opportunity to lead a healthy life free from preventable and manageable diseases. As we light up the world in blue, let it be a beacon of our collective resolve to tackle these global health challenges with urgency and determination.