Cricket needs Kohli to withdraw his resignation

Kohli should withdraw his resignation

I write in reference to Paul Radley’s article Virat Kohli: good at captaincy, useless at endings (January 16): Virat Kohli's resignation as India’s cricket Test captain comes as a shock. He is one of the world's best cricketers; a brilliant batter and strategist. Under his leadership, India have won many matches and competitions both at home and abroad.

Kohli is also a social media phenomenon. With 180 million followers on Instagram, he outdoes India’s popular prime minister, Narendra Modi, on the platform; Mr Modi has about 65 million followers.

The point is that Kohli must think practically. He is one of the highest-paid athletes globally. In addition to his match earnings, he makes millions from endorsing products on various channels, including Instagram. Will his brand not take a beating if he is no longer captain?

At 33, he has a lot of cricket left in him, and he remains a great asset for the country. So I hope the Indian cricket board persuades him to withdraw his resignation and continue leading the national team.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

The world must act upon the Houthis’ attack

I write in reference to Rory Reynolds’ article UAE 'reserves right to retaliate' after drone attack on Abu Dhabi by Houthi militia (January 17): what the Houthis have done is nothing short of a terrorist act on a peace-loving country. I am deeply saddened by the loss of life. Those who died were civilians going about their jobs. While the attack is shocking, the international community needs to do more than just condemn it. The US must put the Houthis back on its terror list. The rest of us, meanwhile, should pray for the innocent victims.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Gambia has led the Rohingya cause

With reference to your report Fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh leaves thousands homeless (January 10): Gambia deserves our gratitude for pursuing the case against the Myanmar government for its role in perpetrating an ongoing genocide against the Rohingya. The case, being heard at the International Court of Justice, will pave the way for justice for the genocide survivors. But we need the bigger powers around the globe to exert political pressure on Myanmar so it ends its decades-long atrocities against the Rohingya. The rest of the world must support Gambia’s initiative.

Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani, Malaysia