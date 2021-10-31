Cartoon for November 01, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on restarting negotiations over Tehran's nuclear deal
The National
Published: October 31st 2021, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
OPINION
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 01, 2021
An image that illustrates this article George Kordahi personifies the Gulf's waning patience with Lebanon
An image that illustrates this article How Cop26 can tackle climate migration at source
An image that illustrates this article Glasgow is the last chance to listen to Mother Nature