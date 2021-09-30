Thursday 30 September 2021
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
UAE
Courts
Government
Education
Heritage
Health
Transport
Science
Environment
UAE at 50
UAE in Space
Expo 2020
Coronavirus
Gulf
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
MENA
Egypt
Iraq
Iran
Jordan
Lebanon
Syria
Tunisia
World
UK
US
Africa
Asia
Australasia
Europe
The Americas
Health
UNGA
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Property
Banking
Technology
Markets
Travel and Tourism
Start-Ups
Future
Comment
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Lifestyle
Fashion
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Family
Home
Wellbeing
Things to do
StayHome
Comment
Arts & Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
On Stage
Television
Comment
Travel
News
Airlines
Hotels
Destinations
Responsible Tourism
Covid-19 Travel
Sport
Football
Cricket
IPL
F1
UFC
Golf
Rugby
Horse Racing
Tennis
Olympics
Other Sport
Podcasts
Trending Middle East
Beyond the Headlines
Business Extra
Pocketful of Dirhams
My 2020
Recorded
Seera
Books of my life
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Opinion
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
UAE
Expo 2020
Coronavirus
Gulf
MENA
World
Business
Opinion
Lifestyle
Arts & Culture
Travel
Sport
Podcasts
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Cartoon for October 01, 2021
The National
Our cartoonist's take on Expo 2020 Dubai
Published: September 30th 2021, 1:37 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
UAE's economic recovery to accelerate, IMF says
Economy
Global crude production and oil demand took record hit in 2020 due to pandemic, Opec says
Energy
Wayne Couzens jailed for life for rape and murder of Sarah Everard
UK
Lebanese and Jordanian PMs discuss energy needs
MENA
El Sisi meets Biden adviser Jake Sullivan in talks over Libya
Egypt
OPINION
Linda Evangelista the 90s supermodel - in pictures
Cartoon for October 01, 2021
Cloud tech can change how we watch sports
Proud to be a part of the Expo 2020 Dubai story