Afghanistan won't derail the Biden presidency

Reporters from foreign and domestic news outlets, during the past week, asked me about the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Foreign journalists asked what I think the impact of the abandonment of the Afghan government would have on American prestige and on the trust that allies could have in US commitments. American reporters, on the other hand, focused on the impact that the scenes at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul would have on President Joe Biden's favourable ratings and Democratic prospects in the 2022 midterm elections.

The answers to the first set of questions were easy. America's prestige and trust had already suffered a blow at the hands of the George W Bush administration's reckless and ideologically driven wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and his equally flawed democracy crusade.

Mr Bush squandered the commitment of his father, former president George HW Bush, to diplomacy and cautious use of American power with his belief that he could remake the Middle East according to the vision of his neoconservative advisers. Discounting the more sober assessments of the intelligence community who said it would be a mistake to ignore the powerful centrifugal forces of Afghanistan's tribal, sectarian and ethnic divisions, Mr Bush set out to create a moderate pro-American democracy in that country (as well as in Iraq). The two succeeding administrations understood that this was a doomed endeavour, but for domestic political reasons, they continued to prop up the government in Kabul.

Twenty years later, the job of pulling the plug on this disastrous war fell to Mr Biden. It is unfair to blame Mr Biden for acknowledging the failure of this long war and putting an end to it. Where fault can be found is in the execution of the withdrawal, which has been a disaster.

The success of a president is determined less by their ability to accomplish the agenda they set for themselves, than by their success in responding to the unexpected agenda that is set for them by the events of the day. In this regard, Mr Biden's first 100 days were a success. Despite a precariously narrow Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives and Senate, he was able to enact some of his campaign promises. Then reality kicked in.

The surge of undocumented immigrants on the southern border, the resurgence of the pandemic, and now Afghanistan have all served as hard reminders that the agenda set by reality always supersedes one’s own agenda. After initially being caught unprepared, the Biden administration has struggled to find its footing in addressing both the situation at the border and the pandemic resurgence, though the jury is still out on how ultimately successful their handling of both will be. Of the three crises, these first two will be more critical in shaping voters' confidence in the administration. Afghanistan is another matter.

The collapse of the Kabul government and the victory of the Taliban should have been expected, and therefore, the withdrawal should have been better prepared. When former president Barack Obama was facing the 2011 deadline for the expiration of the Status of Forces Agreement negotiated between the Bush administration and the Iraqi government headed by then prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, I cautioned that it's not the date you set for withdrawal that matters as much as what you do between now and that date. The same held true for Afghanistan.

Then US president Barack Obama and then Iraqi prime minister Nouri Al Maliki negotiated America's withdrawal from Iraq.

With the departure date set by the previous Trump administration approaching, the question must be asked why we weren't better prepared for it. Why was the pre-emptive withdrawal of US troops followed by the sudden announcement to send reinforcements? Why wasn't there a plan for a more orderly phased evacuation? What was or was not involved in discussions (negotiations?) with the Taliban over the past several years?

Quote Republicans may seek to exploit the Afghanistan disaster, but it will not serve them well to do so

In any case, the scenes at the airport are now emblazoned on the minds of people worldwide. The disastrous Bush-led, and Obama- and Trump-sustained war in Afghanistan is over, for now. In a sense, it may seem unfair that the lasting images of that failure will be visited on Mr Biden, but politics is never fair. If he had continued to prop up the government, the opposition Republican Party would have criticised him, just as it is now criticising him for betraying an ally. And if he hadn't offered to evacuate Afghans who worked with the US, he would have been attacked by Republicans for abandoning them, just as he is now being attacked for offering to bring many to the US.

That said, the domestic fall-out of the chaotic nature of the US departure from Afghanistan will be a problem for Mr Biden's legacy, though it may not necessarily be a problem for Democrats in 2022. While most Americans wanted to end the so-called "forever wars" in Afghanistan and Iraq, the scenes from the Kabul airport have been both heart-rending and deeply embarrassing.

Republicans may seek to exploit this disaster, but it will not serve them well to do so. They have no foreign policy successes to tout and by the time November 2022 arrives, the focus of voters is likely to be on domestic concerns such as the economy, the lingering pandemic and issues of racial and political inequities. Despite Republican efforts to make the election a referendum on Mr Biden, he is not as polarising a figure as his predecessor.

Hanging over the Republicans' heads, like a dark ominous cloud, is the diminishing but still potent legacy of Donald Trump and Trumpism. This will remain a decisive factor both within the party as well as in contests between Republicans and Democrats.

By the fall of 2022, if the pandemic is under control, the economy is growing, and the expenditures on infrastructure have passed Congress and are being implemented and creating jobs across the US, the election will be about these issues. For American voters, Afghanistan will remain only as a bitter but fading memory.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

