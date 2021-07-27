In the UK, the 'pingdemic' is only a part of the problem

It might not be the world’s biggest news story, but it’s news in the UK where I live: my local newsagent is refurbishing his store. He replaced the front of the shop, stripped back the walls, threw out old fittings and installed new ones. He bought expensive chiller cabinets for food and drink. It cost a lot of money and time and he has been working non-stop, because when you sell newspapers and other goods seven days a week you need to take deliveries, yes, seven days a week. And that’s where it’s gone wrong. A third of his new shelves are empty, including the ones he hoped would be full of soft drinks for the summer. He’s also waiting for supplies of ice cream. The problem is Britain’s “pingdemic”.

Delivery drivers, shop workers, food production workers, school children and others are being notified by text on their phones that they should self-isolate because of coronavirus. At least 600,000 are off work. Our local florist has shut with a sad sign saying: “We are now closed until autumn unfortunately due to lack of staff.”

Half empty shelves at a supermarket in London, July 22. EPA

For my newsagent, “it is like going into the boxing ring every morning waiting to get beaten up” because he never knows what, if anything, of his stock will arrive because drivers and suppliers may be told at short notice to stay at home. Customers are annoyed. The newsagent is losing money and he is paying for the refurbishment of a shop with all those empty shelves.

The way it works is that if you have downloaded the National Health Service phone app, it “pings” when you are in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, even though you may not be infected or perhaps you are double vaccinated. Unless the rules have changed while I am writing this you are supposed to self-isolate for 10 days.

Quote A true Freedom Day would mean small family businesses like my newsagent’s need to survive the pandemic and the 'pingdemic'

One of my daughters had to self-isolate two weeks ago because a temporary helper at her school tested positive. That meant all my daughter’s classmates, 32 children, were sent home, even though she tested negative and none of her friends has, as far as we know, caught coronavirus.

Another friend tells the story of a neighbour in Bristol who was “pinged” and self-isolated at home, only to be “pinged” again a few days later when she had not left her house. Then she realised it was almost certainly because her apartment is above a busy shop. The NHS app must have detected someone in the shop, about three metres below her, through the floor, who tested positive.

Supermarket chains are worried that they are not getting all the deliveries they need. And even when deliveries arrive there are not enough workers to stack the shelves. One supermarket group, Iceland, wants to hire 2,000 temporary workers to fill the gaps. In all of this I have some sympathy for the British government. Having a test and trace app is a good idea, but the rules on who should be pinged and what they should do about these alerts need to evolve.

We have seen a summer upswing in coronavirus cases, but the government also, as always, has to balance public health with keeping food supplies and transport services moving. Unfortunately many of us have lost trust in the government since Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s slogan about following scientific “data not dates”, while at the same time he removed coronavirus precautions last week and called it “Freedom Day”. Repeatedly, Mr Johnson has set dates for changing the rules and then ignored data that contradicts his coronavirus calendar. His trumpeting of “Freedom Day” when coronavirus cases have been going up proved to be freedom only from common sense.

In the most recent YouGov poll 60 per cent of British people said they thought Boris Johnson was untrustworthy. An opposition MP, Dawn Butler, was thrown out of the House of Commons last week for calling Mr Johnson a serial liar, even though the evidence overwhelmingly supports her statement.

But there have been some coronavirus bonuses. Modernisers within the NHS have tried for years to introduce up-to-date data and communications software. Experts have told me the pandemic has done more in 18 months to get the NHS to modernise its communications than all the discussions and planning over the past 20 years.

But a true Freedom Day would mean small family businesses like my newsagent’s, the backbone of any country’s economy, need to survive the pandemic and the "pingdemic". Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid should be sympathetic. After all, they have also both been “pinged", and are both in self-isolation. It may be too late for Mr Johnson, but if a period of isolation were to result in a period of reflection, he might promise less, use slogans less and achieve more.

The "pingdemic", in other words, is only a part of our problem.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Chinese Grand Prix schedule (in UAE time) Friday: First practice - 6am; Second practice - 10am Saturday: Final practice - 7am; Qualifying - 10am Sunday: Chinese Grand Prix - 10.10am

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

THE DETAILS Solo: A Star Wars Story Director: Ron Howard 2/5

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

