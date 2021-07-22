UK to launch daily Covid tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'

Empty shelves in the soft drinks aisle of a Sainsbury's store in Rowley Regis in the West Midlands, England, on Thursday. AP

Daily contact testing will be introduced for workplaces in Britain's food sector so staff who have been "pinged" by the Covid-19 app can keep working if they test negative, rather than going into isolation, the government said on Thursday.

Some supermarkets are facing shortages of products, mainly those in demand during hot weather, and some petrol stations have had to close after the health app told workers to isolate because of contact with an infected person.

British newspapers carried front-page pictures of empty shelves in supermarkets, declaring a "pingdemic".

With cases rising to nearly 50,000 a day in the UK, hundreds of thousands of people have been advised, or "pinged", by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app to go into isolation for 10 days.

The government said priority testing sites would be set up at the largest supermarket distribution centres this week and up to 500 sites would start next week.

"As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimise the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

The government said supermarket bosses had played down fears of shortages, saying problems were not widespread.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest grocer, said customers might not be able to find the exact product they want.

"Large quantities of products are being delivered to stores daily and our colleagues are focused on getting them on to the shelves as quickly as they can," a representative said.

Asda, the industry's third largest player, said although more staff were being forced to isolate, the level of absences was well below that at the height of the pandemic last year.

"We’re also not in a position where we would have to close any stores," a representative said.

Product availability was "largely OK across the board", although some stores were short of warm weather lines: beer and soft drinks, bottled water, ice cream and salad leaves.

But smaller rival Iceland said it had closed some stores because of staff shortages.

BP said it had to temporarily close some petrol stations because of a lack of fuel, with a shortage of heavy goods lorry drivers exacerbated by Covid-19 isolations.

Official data showed the app had told nearly 620,000 people to isolate in England and Wales in the week to July 14.

Britain has allowed some workers in critical roles to carry on working, even when "pinged".

Companies must apply for authorisation for their staff, and it will only be granted to designated workers in approved workplaces who are fully vaccinated, the government said on Thursday.

Infections had been rising in Britain for several weeks, but a vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining relatively low.

