The National

The US has condemned Turkey’s redeployment of a research vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean, accusing it of provocation. And Ankara issued detention warrants against 167 accused of links to cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The US has carried out air strikes in support of Afghan security forces under attack from the Taliban in the southern Helmand province.

The UAE has joined Nasa’s Artemis space treaty, paving the way for collaboration in upcoming lunar missions.

More than 160 current and former UN officials have called on Iran to end the ‘horror and pain’ for the family of a Dubai businessman detained in Tehran’s Evin jail for five years.

The International Monetary Fund has revised upwards its forecast for the global economy this year after a better-than-expected rebound from the effects of the pandemic.

The UAE has reported 1,315 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily total to date.

And our science expert analyses growing fears that Covid-19 sufferers can be reinfected.

Total cases: 38,032,320

Total deaths: 1,084,336

Total recoveries: 26,384,461

Numbers as of 12.00am GMT on October 14, 2020.

With a new biopic of Cleopatra in the offing, we look at the continuing fascination with the Egyptian queen.

Everything you need to know about keto, the low-carb diet that’s dividing nutritional opinion.

And read our exclusive interview with UFC supremo Dana White.

