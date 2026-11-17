US warplanes hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday, a US military official said.

The "self-defence" strike using precision munitions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps site was in response to Iranian aggression against US personnel and assets, the official said in a statement.

"US Central Command remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region," the official added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that US forces had struck several locations on Qeshm Island, adding the assault caused no casualties or damage to critical and public-service infrastructure.

The strike came after the third Iranian attack on Bahrain in less than a week. Bahrain said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian attacks before they could reach their targets.

The IRGC said it had carried out a drone strike on a US radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base.

Centcom said the drones were intercepted without any damage to American equipment or any injury to US personnel.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the US is investigating a report by CNN about possible Iranian plans to strike Washington with a dirty bomb.

Tehran has denied the claim and the White House said there were no credible threats to the US homeland.

The increase in strikes suggest neither the US nor Iran is keen to compromise on key issues that could resolve the war, such as an end to the US naval blockade or major concessions from Iran on its nuclear programme.

Qeshm lies off Iran’s southern coast in the Strait of Hormuz – the critical transit point for oil and gas that has long been the focal point of the conflict.

The US launched limited attacks on the island this month, saying they were defensive and designed to help energy tankers and other vessels get through the strait safely.