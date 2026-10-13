US senators ask Trump to rescind 'disastrous' Russian diesel deal

A bipartisan group of US senators on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to rescind his deal allow Russian diesel exports, saying it will prolong the Ukraine war and put at risk the lives of American troops in the Middle East.

Mr Trump last week said that during a call, Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to supply millions of barrels of diesel to global markets.

The deal comes amid growing domestic political pressure on Mr Trump to lower diesel prices, caused by supply constraints during the Iran war and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, before the November 3 midterm elections.

A letter signed by 12 senators, including former Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell, said granting Moscow the ability to freely sell diesel damages American security interests.

It "is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine, who continue to defend themselves from Putin's murderous, illegal war. This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our allies. It should be rescinded", the letter reads.

They also claim that Mr Putin will use the money to help Iran's war effort against the US.

US intelligence sources, senior European officials, the UK government and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have accused Russia of helping Iran. US media reports, quoting officials, have said Moscow provided Tehran with information on American military assets in the region.

The deal "will have a negligible impact on fuel prices, but the revenues the Kremlin will receive from this agreement will undoubtedly finance its desired war of attrition and advance its security co-operation with China, Iran and North Korea. It will also endanger service members operating overseas in support of Operation Epic Fury".

Mr Trump on Monday acknowledged that Russia and China may be helping Iran "at a very low level" but said he does not "believe" they are.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said Mr Putin has failed to respect a purported truce on energy infrastructure attacks.

"Zelenskyy has agreed. Putin continues bombing. Once again, he’s playing Trump for a fool and hoping to weaponise a freezing, starving, bloody winter against Ukraine," Mr Blumenthal said on X.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Congress passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which allows Mr Trump and future American presidents to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major importers of Russian energy meeting specified criteria.

The US Treasury Department has issued a special exemption as part of Mr Trump's deal with Mr Putin, but some elected officials have questioned the legality of that special licence.

And a 2022 law prevents the US importing Russian energy unless a president consults with Congress and observes a 90-day waiting period.

“Congress was clear: the US should not import oil from Russia until it ends its aggression against Ukraine and ceases threats against our Nato allies," a different group of senators wrote in a statement at the weekend.