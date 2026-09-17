Iran delegates allowed to attend UN General Assembly in New York - but can't shop for luxury goods

An ​Iranian ​delegation ⁠will be allowed ⁠to attend ​the UN General Assembly in New York ⁠next week, ​the ⁠State ‌Department ​announced on Thursday.

The move comes a day after the US banned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian leaders from travelling to New York for the gathering of world leaders, saying it was holding the Palestinians to account for "glorifying terrorism".

“Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend UN General Assembly High Level Week," a State Department representative said. "The delegation is smaller than last year.”

Iranian delegates will be banned from shopping for luxury goods and will be under travel restrictions while in the US, the official added.

The US is at war with Iran and has designated Tehran a state sponsor of terrorism. The State Department official said members of Iran's "core delegation" had been granted visas.

A diplomat confirmed to The National that Mr Pezeshkian is expected to attend, as he did last year and in 2024. US outlets reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would also attend.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday voted to allow Mr Abbas to address next week’s gathering of world leaders by video after the US again denied him a visa.