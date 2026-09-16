Americans overwhelmingly think US has failed to achieve its Iran war goals

Americans overwhelmingly believe the Iran war has failed to achieve its goals, according to a new survey that also found support for Israel has undergone a dramatic reversal.

The Marquette Law School poll found also that a majority of respondents blamed President Donald Trump for rising inflation and price increases at the petrol pump.

The responses underscore the headwinds Mr Trump and his Republican Party face before the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine whether Democrats regain power in Congress and move to block the remainder of the President's agenda during his final two years in office.

According to the poll, which interviewed 1,023 adults nationwide, the public remains very doubtful that the US has achieved its goals in the Iran war. Just 13 per cent say the goals have been reached, compared to 87 per cent saying they have not been achieved.

Only 21 per cent said the war had been worth the cost, while 79 per cent said it had not.

The number of respondents naming the war with Iran as their top issue fell from 24 per cent in April to 10 per cent in September.

Israel has experienced a steady of erosion in support from the American public. As of September, only 29 per cent of the Marquette respondents felt favourable towards the US ally, while 59 per cent viewed it unfavourably.

This is a sharp drop since March 2025, when 43 per cent viewed Israel favourably. A majority in September also said the US was giving too much aid to Israel.

Overall, Mr Trump's approval rating is at 37 per cent, the poll found, down from 40 per cent in July. Other recent polls have put his approval as low as 33 per cent.

On artificial intelligence, a significant issue for many Americans as the midterms approach, 64 per cent said AI was bad for society and 36 per cent said it was a good thing. Mr Trump has doubled down on his support for AI and called mounting concerns a “sick conspiracy”.

Democrats might not draw too much comfort from the poll, however. Both parties have an overall disapproval rating of 64 per cent in terms of how they are handling their work in Congress.