Nearly half of Americans polled say US is too supportive of Israel

Almost half of Americans say the US is too supportive of Israel, a Quinnipiac University survey suggests.

Forty-eight per cent of more than 1,100 respondents, all of whom were registered voters, said there was too much support – the highest percentage since Quinnipiac started asking the question in 2017.

The polling company said in a statement on Wednesday that 38 per cent think the "US support of Israel is about right", while about 7 per cent "think the US is not supportive enough".

And only 20 per cent of those surveyed had a positive opinion of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, compared to 48 per cent who had negative feelings.

"Netanyahu gets poor marks from American voters as their appetite for supporting Israel wanes, with the share of voters who think the US is too supportive of Israel hitting a new high," Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

The polling results echo those of New York's primary election on Tuesday, where three congressional candidates seen as critics of Israel's policy emerged victorious.

They received endorsements from New York City's first Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has been critical of the Israeli government and Mr Netanyahu over Gaza and other issues.

Quinnipiac's survey showed that Democratic and independent voters were more likely to have negative feelings about US support for Israel.

That is in contrast to 20 per cent of Republicans surveyed who disapproved of the level of US support for Israel, while 69 per cent described the level of US support as "about right".

Quinnipiac polling also asked US voters about President Donald Trump, the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and social media bans.

Only 38 per cent of those polled told Quinnipiac they approved of Mr Trump's performance during his second term in the White House.

And 60 per cent said the US-Israel war with Iran had not been "worth it".